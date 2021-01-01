पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस गण काे सलाम:युवक फतहसागर में कूदा, लाेग देखते रहे, दिव्यांग मुकेश कूदकर बचा लाया

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • खिलौने बेचने वाले मुकेश वैष्णव ने बहादुरी का उदाहरण पेश किया

फतहसागर की पाल पर खिलौने बेचने वाले शहर की नीमच माता स्कीम में रहने वाले (25) मुकेश वैष्णव ने गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर बहादुरी का वाे उदाहरण पेश किया, जाे लाेग देखते ही रह गए। दरअसल, शाम पांच बजे पाल से अचानक एक युवक पानी में कूद गया, लाेग उसे देख ही रहे थे कि मुकेश ने छलांग लगाई दी और युवक काे बचा लाया।

इस दौरान मुकेश काे देख लाेगाें की आंखें फटी रह गईं, क्योंकि वह एक पैर से 40 प्रतिशत विकलांग है। युवक काे बचाने में पेट्राेल टीम के हाेम गार्ड विष्णु ने भी मदद की। कूदने वाला युवक सोहेल निवासी सवीना बरकत काॅलाेनी है, जिसे फतहपुरा पुलिस चाैकी का जाब्ता अंबामाता थाने ले गया। उसने बताया कि वह तैरने के लिए कूदा था, लेकिन पुलिस पूछताछ में मानसिक तनाव की बात सामने आई।

इस गण काे सलाम... एक पैर से दिव्यांग मुकेश बाेला- 15 साल से पाल पर खिलौने बेच रहा हूं, टायर और रस्सी हमेशा साथ रखता हूं
मुकेश ने बताया कि फिश एक्वेरियम के पास साइकिल खड़ी कर खिलौने बेच रहा था। पाल की पहली और दूसरी छतरी के बीच खड़े पर्यटक अचानक चिल्लाए कि काेई डूब रहा है, इसे बचाओ। लाेग भी इधर भाग रहे थे। मैं भी दाैड़ा और झील में छलांग लगा दी। डूबते युवक काे पकड़ रखा था तभी होमगार्ड विष्णु दौड़कर आया और रस्सी फेंकी।

रस्सी काे पकड़कर युवक काे दूसरी छतरी तक लेकर आया और बाहर निकाला। मैं बचपन से दिव्यांग हूं, लेकिन तैराना अच्छे से जानता हूं। पिछले 15 साल से फतहसागर पाल पर साइकिल पर खिलौने बेच रहा हूं। साइकिल पर हमेशा टायर और रस्सी साथ रखता हूं, ताकि काेई पानी में कूदने की गलती करे ताे उसे बचा सकूं। 2008 में भी एक युवक और युवती काे बचाया था। वाे दाेनाें साथ में कूदे थे।

कूदने वाला युवक बाेला- देख रहा था भारी पानी में कैसे तैरते हैं
पुलिस सोहेल काे चाैकी पर लेकर गई और उसके माता-पिता काे बुलाया। पुलिसकर्मी बजरंग चारण ने बताया कि पूछताछ में युवक ने कहा कि उसे यह देखना था कि भारी पानी में कैसे तैरते हैं। इसीलिए कूदा था। जब उससे पूछा कि कपड़ों के साथ क्यों कूदा, ताे परिवार वालों ने मानसिक तनाव से गुजरना बताया। हालांकि साफ नहीं कहा कि तनाव क्या है।

