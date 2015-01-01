पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में नवाचार पर चर्चा:देश सेवा का जज्बा रखने वाले युवाओं को सुविवि में अगले सत्र से पढ़ाएंगे मिलिट्री साइंस का पाठ

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 30 लाख की लागत से बनने वाले सुविवि के मुख्य द्वार का कुलपति डॉ. सिंह आज करेंगे भूमि पूजन, कॉमर्स-साइंस के छात्रों के लिए हेल्प डेस्क निर्णय

मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय अब देश सेवा का जज्बा रखने वाले युवाओं के लिए सैन्य विज्ञान (मिलिट्री साइंस) कोर्स अगले सत्र से शुरू करेगा। सुविवि कुलपति प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह ने बताया कि दो वर्षीय मिलिट्री साइंस कोर्स के सुचारू संचालन के लिए डीआरडीओ की मदद ली जाएगी। बॉर्डर स्थित अमूमन विश्वविद्यालयों में मिलिट्री साइंस कोर्स कराया जाता है।

इस कोर्स में 55 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक अर्जित करने वाले छात्रों को सेना भर्तियों की परीक्षाओं में भी अतिरिक्त लाभ मिलता है। सुविवि ने यहां मेवाड़-वागड़-मालवा के छात्रों को मिलिट्री साइंस में भी कॅरियर बनाने के उद्देश्य से इस कोर्स को शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया। सैन्य संगठन, सैन्य शिक्षण एवं प्रशिक्षण, सैन्य भूगोल, सैन्य प्रौद्योगिकी एवं उपकरण, रणनीति एवं सैन्य सिद्धांत का अध्ययन आदि मिलिट्री साइंस की शाखाएं हैं।

सुविवि इन वैज्ञानिक विषयों में शिक्षण व प्रशिक्षण के सहयोग के लिए सेंट्रल ड्रग रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट, नेशनल बोटेनिकल रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट, इंडियन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी, सेंट्रल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल एंड अरोमेटिक प्लांट्स एवं बाबा साहब भीमराव अंबेडकर यूनिवर्सिटी लखनऊ के साथ एमओयू करेगा। सुविवि के बहुप्रतीक्षित 30 लाख की लागत से बनने वाले मुख्य द्वार का भूमि पूजन मंगलवार को दोपहर 12.5 बजे कुलपति प्रो. सिंह करेंगे। ये निर्णय सोमवार को कुलपति प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई काउंसिल ऑफ डीन्स (सीओडी) की बैठक में लिए गए।

पीएचडी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट 12 दिसंबर को, साइंस-कॉमर्स के स्टूडेंट्स के हेल्प डेस्क स्थापित करेंगे
सीओडी बैठक में पीएचडी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट 12 दिसंबर को करवाने, विभिन्न जिलों के साथ ही साइंस एंड कॉमर्स कॉलेज के बीच एक स्टूडेंट हेल्प डेस्क स्थापित करने, वैज्ञानिक शोध, शिक्षण एवं प्रशिक्षण के लिए पांच नामी संस्थानों के साथ एमओयू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। लंबे समय से टलता आ रहा रिसर्च एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (पीएचडी शोध परीक्षा) अब 12 दिसंबर होगा। इसके लिए जल्द नोटिफिकेशन जारी करेंगे। चार जिलों में संबद्ध महाविद्यालयों के लिए स्टूडेंट हेल्प डेस्क की स्थापना की जाएगी। कॉमर्स एवं साइंस कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी हेल्प डेस्क बनाई जाएगी।

पारिवारिक परामर्श केंद्र किया जाएगा स्थापित
सिंघानिया लॉ कॉलेज के सहयोग से पारिवारिक परामर्श केंद्र शुरू किया जाएगा, ताकि उधड़ते पारिवारिक ताने-बानों को मजबूती दी जा सके। विश्वविद्यालय की एक्सटेंशन गतिविधियों और सामाजिक सरोकारों को बढ़ाने पारिवारिक परामर्श केंद्र स्थानीय विधि विशेषज्ञों के सहयोग से स्थापित किया जाएगा। इसमें विधिक सलाह के साथ-साथ मनोवैज्ञानिक परामर्श मिलेगा। बैठक में वित्त नियंत्रक सुरेश जैन, डीएसडब्ल्यू प्रो. पीएम यादव, साइंस कॉलेज डीन प्रो. कनिका शर्मा, कॉमर्स कॉलेज डीन प्रो. पीके सिंह, आर्ट्स कॉलेज डीन प्रो. सीमा मलिक, डीन पीजी स्टडीज प्रो. बीएल आहुजा, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. आरसी कुमावत, डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार मुकेश बारबर मौजूद थे।

