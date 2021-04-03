पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:183 कर्टून अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब ले जाते एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

छोटीसादड़ी2 घंटे पहले
धोलापानी पुलिस थाना ने नाकाबंदी के दौरान एक वाहन से अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब के 183 कार्टून जप्त करते हुए एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। थानाधिकारी करनाराम ने बताया कि एसपी चूनाराम जाट द्वारा जिले में चलाए जा रहे अवैध तस्करी की रोकथाम अभियान के तहत धोलापानी पुलिस थाने की टीम ने जाखमिया गांव में नाकाबंदी की थी।

इस दौरान छोटीसादड़ी की तरफ से एक बोलेरो आती हुई दिखाई दी। जिसको हाथ से रोकने का इशारा किया तो पिकअप चालक नाकाबंदी तोड़कर भागने लगा। पुलिस जाप्ते ने पीछा कर पिकअप को रूकवाया। इस दाैरान चालक मौके से भागने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ लिया। पिकअप चालक कपिल सिंह पुत्र लहर सिंह राजपूत निवासी महेश नगर जिला चित्तौड़गढ़ को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पिकअप की तलाशी में राजस्थान निर्मित अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब के 183 कार्टून जिसमें 8784 पव्वे पाए गए।

