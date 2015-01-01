पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कमबैक:दीपावली से पहले 15 दिन में मिले थे कोरोना के 30 मरीज, दीपावली के बाद 5 दिनों में आ गए 29 नए केस

प्रतापगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक 65 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हुई, रिकवरी का आंकड़ा पिछले 15 दिनों की तुलना में एक चौथाई भी नहीं

दीपावली बाद कोरोना ने नए जोश के साथ कमबैक किया है। कोरोना का यह क्रम काफी खतरनाक नजर आ रहा है। अगर 1 नवंबर से लेकर 15 नवंबर की बात की जाए तो इन 15 दिनों में कोरोना के कुल 30 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए थे, जबकि 17 नवंबर से लेकर 22 नवंबर तक की बात की जाए तो इन 5 दिनों में ही कोरोना के 29 नए मामले सामने आ चुके हैं।

दूसरी तरफ रिकवरी दर की बात की जाए तो पहले 15 दिनों के मुकाबले यह रिकवरी की दर एक चौथाई भी नहीं नजर आ रही है। चिकित्सा विभाग की तरफ से सैंपल लेने की गति पहले के मुकाबले 10 गुना तक बढ़ा दी है। दीपावली से पहले 15 दिनों में जहां चिकित्सा विभाग की तरफ से औसत रूप से प्रतिदिन 20 से 25 सैंपल लिए जा रहे थे, वहीं दीपावली के बाद अगले 5 दिनों में सैंपल लेने की यह गति 200 से 225 कर दी है। इस बीच कोरोना के चलते प्रतापगढ़ की एक 65 वर्षीय महिला की भी उदयपुर अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो चुकी है। ऐसे में कोरोना से जिले में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा भी अब बढ़कर 15 हो चुका है। 7 दिन में सिर्फ 6 रिकवरी, नए पॉजिटिव 30

जिले में धारा 144 लागू, पंचायत चुनाव गाइड लाइन से

16 नवंबर से लेकर 22 नवंबर तक केवल 7 लोगों ने कोरोना से रिकवरी की। 1 से 15 नवंबर तक की बात की जाए तो इन 15 दिनों में कुल 50 मरीजों ने कोरोना से रिकवरी की है। जबकि अगर कुल पॉजिटिव मरीजाें की बात की जाए तो इन 7 दिनों में 30 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि 1 से 15 नवंबर तक 15 दिनों में 30 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए थे।

राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए जिले में धारा 144 दण्ड प्रक्रिया संहिता के तहत प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी किए हैं। कलेक्टर अनुपमा जोरवाल ने धारा 144 दण्ड प्रक्रिया संहिता के अंतर्गत आदेश जारी कर स्वास्थ्य रक्षार्थ के लिए प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्यवाही की है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में सभी प्रकार के मेले, जुलूस धार्मिक एवं सामाजिक उत्सवों का आयोजन बिना संबंधित उपखंड ब्रेस्ट रेट की अनुज्ञा के नहीं किया जाएगा। पंचायत चुनाव कोरोना गाइड लाइन के तहत हो सकेंगे। जिले में यदि विदेश से या अन्य राज्यों से नागरिक प्रवेश करता है तो उसकी चिकित्सकीय जांच नजदीकी चिकित्सालय में करवाई जानी आवश्यक होगी। साथ ही उसे चिकित्सा विभाग के प्रोटोकॉल अनुसार रखा जाएगा।
कलेक्टर ने बताया कि कोरोना को देखते हुए धार्मिक आयोजनों पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। धार्मिक स्थलों को 7 सितंबर 2020 से आमजन के लिए खोले जाने के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की थी। परंतु उक्त अनुमति कंटेन्मेंट जोन/कर्फ्यू क्षेत्र में स्थित धार्मिक स्थलों के लिए नहीं होगी। धार्मिक स्थलों को खोले जाने का तात्पर्य धार्मिक आयोजनों/धार्मिक जुलूसों की अनुमति बिल्कुल नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि 65 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वर्ग वाले व्यक्ति, बीमार, गर्भवती महिलाएं, 10 वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चे को विशेष ऐतिहात बरतना होगा।
विवाह आयोजनों पर व्यक्तियों की संख्या निर्धारित
कलेक्टर अनुपमा जोरवाल ने बताया कि जिले में विवाह संबंधी सूचना संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारी को देनी होगी तथा विवाह एवं अंत्येष्टि जैसे कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होने वाले व्यक्तियों की संख्या राज्य सरकार के आदेशानुसार अनुमत संख्या से अधिक नहीं होगी। साथ ही कार्यक्रमों के दौरान प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के अनिवार्य रूप से फैस मास्क पहना होगा तथा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पूर्ण पालन की जाएगी।

