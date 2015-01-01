पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण का आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत अभियान में 832 मामलों में हुआ समझौता, तीन करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के राजीनामे तय

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के तत्वावधान में शनिवार को आयोजित राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 832 मामलों पर राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत की मुहर लगी और तीन करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के राजीनामे तय हुए।

जिला मुख्यालय पर सुबह से ही ए.डी.आर सेंटर के साथ ही सभी न्यायालयों पर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश आलोक सुरोलिया ने मां शारदे के चित्रपट के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलित कर लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर प्राधिकरण सचिव एडीजे लक्ष्मीकांत वैष्णव के साथ पाॅक्सो न्यायाधीश ने भी अधिकाधिक प्रकरणों के निस्तारण के लिए भरसक प्रयास की अपील की।

मुख्यालय पर चार, तालुका अरनोद, छोटीसादड़ी और धरियावद के लिए एक-एक बैंच गठित की गई। मुख्यालय पर बैंच प्रथम से डीजे आलोक सुरोलिया की अध्यक्षता में सदस्य अधिवक्ता तेजपालसिंह राठौड़, बैंच द्वितीय से प्राधिकरण सचिव एडीजे लक्ष्मीकांत वैष्णव की अध्यक्षता में सदस्य अधिवक्ता विरेन्द्र मोगरा, बैंच तृतीय से सीजेएम लक्ष्मण राम विश्नोई की अध्यक्षता में सदस्य अधिवक्ता अमित जैन प्रथम, बैंच चतुर्थ से एसीजेएम अरनोद कुमकुम सिह सांखला की अध्यक्षता में सदस्य अधिवक्ता हर्षवर्धन सिंह सिसोदिया और बैंच पंचम में न्यायाधीश कृष्ण कुमार अहारी की अध्यक्षता में सदस्य अधिवक्ता प्रवीण बोरदिया ने लोक अदालत में आए अधिवक्ताओं, बैंक प्रतिनिधियों और प्रतिपक्षियों से समझाइश वार्ता करते हुए कई मामलों में समझाइश का प्रयास किया।

पक्षकाराें ने अपने मामले को आपसी सहमति व समझाइश करने से निपटाने को सहजता से तैयार हो गए। पारिवारिक न्यायालय के मामलों के तहत एक मामला प्रकरण संजय बनाम सुशीला में दोनों पक्षों में समझाइश की गई। इसके बाद दोनों में राजीनामा तय हुआ और दोनों को एडीजे वैष्णव ने आशीर्वाद प्रदान कर खुशी खुशी एक दूसरे को माला पहनाकर न्यायालय से विदा किया। इस अवसर पर दंपती ने अपने नवीन जीवन के निर्वहन के लिए एक दूसरे को वचन दिया और प्राधिकरण का आभार जताते हुए घर लौटे।

धरियावद ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति एसीजेएम कोर्ट में अध्यक्ष डॉ महेन्द्र सोलंकी की अध्यक्षता में ऑनलाईन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के सदस्य एडवोकेट पुष्कर मेघवाल, न्यायालय कर्मचारी मनोज देवड़ा, मगसिंह राठौड़, मंयक चौधरी, संदीप पालीवाल ने लंबित 25 फाैजदारी प्रकरण, 11 वैवाहिक प्रकरण, 1 सिविल प्रकरण व 13 विद्युत निगम के वसूली प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया। इस दौरान एनआई एक्ट के प्रकरणों में 7 लाख 8 हजार रुपए व बिजली निगम के प्रकरणा में 3 लाख 6 हजार 811 रुपए की अवार्ड राशि पारित की।

