प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • खाद्य गाइड लाइन की जानकारी सुरक्षित खाद्य पदार्थ बनाने के लिए जरूरी

खाद्य पदार्थ बनाने और बेचने वालों को अब एफएसएसएआई की फॉस्टैक कार्यक्रम के तहत कम से कम 1 दिन की ट्रेनिंग लेनी होगी। अगर ट्रेनिंग नहीं ली तो फूड लाइसेंस नवीनीकरण नहीं होगा। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. विष्णु दयाल मीना ने बताया कि इसके तहत शीघ्र ही एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा।

इस प्रशिक्षण से व्यापारियों को खाद्य गाइड लाइन की जानकारी मिलेगी जो सुरक्षित खाद्य पदार्थ बनाने के लिए जरूरी है। सुरक्षित भोजन निर्मित हो इसके लिए एफएसएसएआई की ओर से फॉस्टैक कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है जिसके तहत जिला मुख्यालय पर भी प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

सीएमएचओ ने बताया आमजन को सेफ फूड उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में उठाए गए हर कदम का स्वागत किया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से इसमें हर संभव सहयोग प्रदान किया जाएगा जिससे जिले में खाद्य सुरक्षा का कार्य मजबूत होगा।

इसलिए जरूरी है खाद्य व्यापारियों के लिए ट्रेनिंग
यह प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम एफएसएसएआई की ओर से संचालित किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत व्यापारी की फर्म के नाम से एफएससीएआई की ओर से जारी सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाएगा। इस सर्टिफिकेट का महत्व यह है कि इसके बिना खाद्य व्यापारी खाद्य लाइसेंस प्राप्त नहीं कर पाएगा। सर्टिफिकेट की वैद्यता 2 वर्ष होगी।

खाद्य व्यापार को 19 कैटेगरी में बांटकर प्रत्येक कैटेगरी के लिए अलग-अलग ट्रेनिंग शैड्यूल बनाया है। रिटेलर, होलसेलर, दूध व्यवसाय आदि के लिए अलग से प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम भी शुरू किए जाएंगे। प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में एफएसएसएआई द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाए गए प्रशिक्षक द्वारा प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

