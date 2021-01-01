पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भाजपा की एकजुटता:बाड़ाबंदी के अंदर और बाहर भाजपा दिखा रही एकजुटता, कांग्रेस ने विपक्ष में बैठने की बात कही

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रतापगढ़ में भाजपा के छह तो कांग्रेस का सिर्फ एक प्रत्याशी ही मंगलवार को बाड़ाबंदी से बाहर नजर आया

प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद और छोटीसादड़ी नगर निकाय में 7 फरवरी को होने वाले अध्यक्ष और सभापति के चुनाव से पहले दोनों ही पार्टियां सेफ गेम खेलने में लगी हुई है। हालांकि भाजपा, कांग्रेस के मुकाबले ज्यादा बेधड़क नजर आ रही है।

क्योंकि मंगलवार को नामांकन के अंतिम दिन जहां प्रतापगढ़ में भाजपा के छह पार्षद और छोटीसादड़ी में एक पार्षद नजर आए थे तो वहीं कांग्रेस की तरफ से दोनों ही जगह पर सभापति का आवेदन करने वाला उनका कोई भी पार्षद नजर नहीं आया।

प्रतापगढ़ में जहां वार्ड 35 से जीतने वाले सेवंतीलाल चंडालिया ने सभापति की दावेदार जया कुमावत का प्रस्तावक बनकर आवेदन दिया तो वहीं छोटीसादड़ी में निर्विरोध निर्वाचित नागेश ने सभापति की रेस में शामिल फातेमा बोहरा का आवेदन निर्वाचन कार्यालय में दिया।

भाजपा ने तो बकायदा घोषणा करके रामकन्या गुर्जर को सभापति का दावेदार बताया है तो कांग्रेस की तरफ से इस तरह की कोई घोषणा नहीं हुई, लेकिन जया कुमावत ने सभापति का आवेदन दिया है। भाजपा ने बाड़ाबंदी के अंदर और बाहर दोनों ही जगह पर एकजुटता की ताकत दिखाने की कोशिश की है।

जबकि मंगलवार को नामांकन के दौरान कांग्रेस ने लोकतंत्र का हवाला देते हुए प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद में विपक्ष में बैठने की बात स्वीकारी है। कांग्रेस में एआईसीसी सदस्य सुरेंद्र चंडालिया ने कहा कि हम जनादेश का समर्थन करते हैं।

भाजपा पार्षद निंबाहेड़ा-नीमच में, कांग्रेस के जोधपुर, उदयपुर
भाजपा के प्रतापगढ़ में 21 में से 15 उम्मीदवार फिलहाल बाड़ाबंदी में निंबाहेड़ा और नीमच है। इन्हें होटल में ठहराया गया है। इसी तरह छोटीसादड़ी में भाजपा के सभी 11 उम्मीदवार भी इसी स्थान पर रोके गए हैं।

कांग्रेस की तरफ से नगर परिषद प्रतापगढ़ में 19 में से 18 उम्मीदवार धरियावद, उदयपुर और जोधपुर में ठहराए गए हैं। प्रतापगढ़ में जहां भाजपा को 21 सीटों के साथ बहुमत प्राप्त है, वहीं छोटीसादड़ी में कांग्रेस को 25 में से 14 सीटों के साथ बहुमत मिला है।

दोनों ही पार्टियां तोड़-फोड़ की बात नकार रही, फिर भी बाड़ाबंदी में कोताही नहीं
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमावत ने बताया कि कांग्रेस की तरफ से फिलहाल किसी भी प्रत्याशी के जोड़ तोड़ करने की शिकायत नहीं मिली है। बाड़ाबंदी में भेजे गए प्रत्याशियों को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि यह केवल जीतने वाले पार्षदों को पार्टी की रीति नीति समझाने के लिए ट्रेनिंग जैसा है।

मतगणना के बाद सभापति चुनने तक के 7 दिन इसी प्रशिक्षण में गुजारे जाएंगे। पार्टी को अपने सभी पार्षदों पर पूरा विश्वास है। इसी तरह कांग्रेस की तरफ से विधायक रामलाल मीणा ने कहा कि फिलहाल तो बीजेपी की ओर से पार्षदों को तोड़ने की कोई शिकायत सामने नहीं आई है।

सभी पार्षद पार्टी के परिवार जैसे हैं। अगर कोई पार्षद तोड़ने की कोशिश करेगा तो भी यह नहीं टूटेंगे। हालांकि कांग्रेस को भाजपा से ज्यादा वोट मिले हैं, लेकिन फिर भी जनता ने जो चुन लिया वह सही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser