सर्दी का असर बढ़ा:इस सीजन की सबसे ठंडी रात, 24 घंटे में 3 डिग्री गिरकर न्यूनतम तापमान 10.5 डिग्री हुआ

प्रतापगढ़4 घंटे पहले
जिले में दिन प्रतिदिन सर्दी बढ़ने का दौर शुरू हो गया है। जिसके चलते आमजन को ठिठुरन व कंपकपाहट बढ़ गई। पिछले 24 घंटों की बात करें तो इस समय में सीधे ही रात का तापमान 13.50 डिग्री से नीचे गिरकर साढे 10 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है। यानी कि रात के तापमान में सीधे ही 3 डिग्री गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। रविवार सुबह से ही दिन खिलने के साथ कोहरा छाया रहा।

जिससे वाहन चालकों को लाईट लगाकर चलना पड़ा। धूप खिलने के साथ ही शीतलहर का असर कुछ हद तक रहा। जिसके कारण लोगों को गर्म कपड़ो का सहारा लेना पड़ा। शाम होते ही आमजन ने गर्म कपड़े पहनना शुरू कर दिया। धरियावद क्षेत्र तीन नदियों से घिरा होने के कारण चारों और पानी की ठंडक रहने के साथ ही सर्दी का असर काफी ज्यादा रहता है। शीतलहर का प्रकोप होने से इस सीजन में रात्रि की सबसे तेज सर्दी होना दर्ज किया गया। सर्दी बढ़ने से गर्म व्यंजनों की मांग भी बढ़ गई। जिसके कारण शाम को पुराना बस स्टेंड पर थडिय़ां खड़ी रहने लगी है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार को दिन का तापमान 29 डिग्री से बढ़कर 30 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 13.5 डिग्री से घटकर 10.5 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया। जिसका मुख्य कारण उतरी हवा का दबाव होना सामने आया। विगत सात दिनों में सर्दी का असर बढ़ा : विगत सात दिनों में धीरे धीरे सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया। जिसके कारण 16 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 34.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 17 डिग्री, 17 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 33.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 18.5 डिग्री, 18 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 33 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 18 डिग्री, 19 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 32.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 16 डिग्री, 20 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 31 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 15 डिग्री, 21 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 29 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 13.5 डिग्री, 22 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 30 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 10.5 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया गया।
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​क्षेत्र के आसपास गांव में रविवार को सुबह से काफी तेज ठंड का असर दिखाई दिया। इस तेज सर्दी के कारण घास और गेहूं की फसल पर बर्फ जमी हुई दिखाई दी। सुबह और शाम के समय खेतों में और बाजारों में अलाव ताप ने के नजारे आम हो चले हैं।

