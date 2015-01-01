पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्विरोध जीत:सहकारिता मंत्री आंजना के भांजे विक्रम आंजना निर्विरोध बने उपप्रधान

छोटीसादड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शुक्रवार को पंचायत समिति के राजीव गांधी सभागार में पंचायत समिति उपप्रधान पद के लिए सहकारिता और इंदिरा गांधी नहर मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना और पूर्व प्रधान मनोहरलाल आंजना के भांजे केसुंदा पूर्व सरपंच विक्रम आंजना को निर्विरोध उपप्रधान निर्वाचित किया गया। छोटीसादड़ी पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्ड में से 11 वार्डों में कांग्रेस ने जीत हासिल की और भाजपा ने चार वार्डों में जीत हासिल की है। कांग्रेस से वार्ड नं 11 से विजय प्रत्याशी विक्रम आंजना का उपप्रधान पद का नामांकन पत्र पंचायत समिति प्रधान सपना मीणा, पंचायत समिति सदस्य कनीराम गुर्जर ने निर्वाचन अधिकारी विनोद कुमार मल्होत्रा को प्रस्तुत किया गया।

जिसकी अधिकारिक घोषणा दोपहर 1 बजे निर्वाचन अधिकारी विनोद कुमार मल्होत्रा ने की। इस दौरान पूर्व प्रधान मनोहरलाल आंजना, पूर्व उपप्रधान महबूब खान पठान, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम पाटीदार, नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश शर्मा, गोपाल लाल आंजना, पूर्व नगरपालिका उपाध्यक्ष रुस्तम का पठान, मुस्तफा भाई बोहरा, पूर्व पार्षद मनीष उपाध्याय, भरत वैष्णव,अजय शर्मा, यशवंत चौधरी, हरीश टेलर सुमित चपलोत, तहसीलदार सुंदर लाल कटारा, सीआई रविंद्र प्रताप सिंह, विकास अधिकारी लक्ष्मण खटीक, भूअभिलेख निरीक्षक दीपक राज भाटी आदि मौजूद थे।

कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान बनने के बाद विक्रम आंजना ने कहा की प्रदेश में वर्तमान में कांग्रेस की सरकार है। क्षेत्र के विधायक और राजस्थान सरकार के सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना के भांजे विक्रम आंजना ही छोटीसादडी पंचायत समिति में उप प्रधान के पद पर निर्वाचित हुए हैं। निर्वाचन होने के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि क्षेत्र में विकास की कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़ने के लिए मंत्री उदयलाल का वह कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर साथ देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें