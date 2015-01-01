पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुनाे शहर की सरकार बजट यहां है:बैनर-होर्डिंग लगाने वालों से दो साल से शुल्क नहीं ले रही परिषद, 8 लाख का नुकसान, वसूलती तो दो साल से टूटी शहर की 3 सड़कें दुरुस्त हो जाती

प्रतापगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रतापगढ़ शहर में दो साल से टूटी सड़कों की मरम्मत करवाने की मांग कर रहे पार्षद और शहरवासी, परिषद का एक ही जवाब-बजट नहीं है जबकि प्रचार सामग्री लगाने के लिए परिषद दो साल से नहीं कर रही टेंडर

(अजय पारीक)
शहर में सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर बिना अनुमति के दो साल से हाेर्डिंग और बैनर लगे हैं। साल 2018-19 तक परिषद इसका टेंडर करवा रही थी, लेकिन दाे साल से टेंडर नहीं हाे रहे हैं। दो साल में टेंडर होते तथा हर साल दस प्रतिशत दर बढ़ाती तो परिषद काे 8 लाख रुपए का राजस्व मिल सकता था। इन आठ लाख रुपए से शहर की मालवा काॅलाेनी, महावीर काॅलाेनी और नीमच चाैराहे की सड़काें की मरम्मत की जा सकती है। ये वे सड़कें हैं जो शहर की कॉलोनियों के साथ शहर की मुख्य सड़क को भी जोड़ती है। दो साल से इन सड़कों पर गड्‌ढे हो रहे हैं।

पार्षद परिषद की साधारण सभाओं में कई बार मरम्मत की मांग उठा चुके हैं, लेकिन हर बार बजट नहीं होने का कारण बताते हुए सड़कों की मरम्मत टाली जा रही है। इससे इन कॉलोनियों तथा सड़क से गुजरने वाले करीब 3 हजार लोगों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। टेंडर करने से मिलने वाले राजस्व से शहर के टैगोर पार्क का सौंदर्यकरण, टूटे गेट, चहारदीवारी की मरम्मत जैसे काम हो सकते थे, लेकिन जिम्मेदार आंख मूंदकर बैठे रहे। इसका खामियाजा आमजन उठा रहे हैं।

परिषद क्षेत्र में नियमों को दरकिनार कर जनप्रतिनिधि, विभिन्न संस्थान, व्यापारियाें ने अपने होर्डिंग, बैनर, पोस्टर लगा रखे हैं। परिषद ने वर्ष 2018-2019 के बाद टेंडर ही नहीं किए हैं। गांधी चौराहा प्रचार सामग्री का अड्डा बना हुआ है। नल चौराहे से रावण की पुलिया होते हुए एमजी रोड, गांधी चौराहा, नीमच नाका, धरियावद नाका, कलेक्ट्री मार्ग की मुख्य सड़क बैनर, पोस्टर से अटी पड़ी है। प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए स्ट्रीट लाइट के खंभों समेत पेड़ों पर भी विज्ञापन लगा रखे हैं। शहर में बिना अनुमति लगे इन अवैध होर्डिंग्स, बैनर, पोस्टरों से नगर परिषद को प्रतिवर्ष औसत करीब 4 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। 2019-20 और 2020-21 में टेंडर नहीं किया है।

होर्डिंग, बैनर लगाने के लिए 21 जगह चिह्नित हैं, लेकिन परिषद यहां से भी पैसे नहीं वसूल रही

नगर परिषद ने होर्डिंग्स लगाने के लिए शहर में 21 जगह निर्धारित कर रखी है। इनमें जीरो माइल चौराहा, सिविल लाइन रोड, मानपुरा रोड तथा मानपुरा पुलिया तक, मंदसौर रोड पुलिस थाने तक, राजीव गांधी चौराहा पार्क, रतलाम रोड तक, राजीव गांधी चौराहा, बांसवाड़ा रोड काॅलेज तक, इंदिरा कॉलोनी तालाबखेड़ा रोड परदेशी पार्क चौराहा, धाईजी दरवाजा तक, बारी दरवाजा, कॉलेज राेड, भाटपुरा दरवाजा से एमजी मार्ग तक, रावण की पुलिया के अासपास, गांधी चौराहा नगर परिषद के बाहर, बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र, अर्चना टॉकिज रोड पुलिया के यहां, कॉलेज से तालाब रोड, देवगढ़ दरवाजा सड़क से बाहर पुलिया के आगे-पीछे, नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के डिवाइडर पोलों पर कियोस्क डेढ़ गुणा दो फीट साइज के, बक्शी गली चौक तलाई मोहल्ला, सिंधी कॉलोनी, वाल्मिकी बस्ती नई आबादी सामुदायिक भवन के पास, चित्तौड़गढ़ रोड टैगोर पार्क क्षेत्र, कृषि मंडी से अंबेडकर सर्कल तक, पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय सर्कल चित्तौड़ रोड, धरियावद रोड, नीमच नाका से अमलावद रोड, बस स्टैंड रोड पर, धरियावद रोड हाउसिंग बोर्ड से नए बस स्टैंड तक शामिल है।

प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र में भी लगे हैं होर्डिंग
नगर परिषद ने परिषद के बाहर गांधी चौराहे को धार्मिक होर्डिंग्स लगाने के लिए अधिकृत कर रखा है। यहां अन्य हाेर्डिंग्स नहीं लगाए जा सकते हैं। जबकि गांधी चौराहे पर पंचायतीराज चुनाव के जीतने वाले जनप्रतिनिधियों के होर्डिंग्स लगे हैं। इस मार्ग से रोजाना कलेक्टर, एसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारी गुजरते हैं, लेकिन इस तरफ किसी का ध्यान नहीं जा रहा है। शहर में अधिकांश बिजली के खंभों, पेड़ों पर बिना अनुमति के विज्ञापन, बैनर और बोर्ड लगा रखे हैं। सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर भी बिना अनुमति के विज्ञापन पोस्टर आदि लगा रखे हैं। मुख्य मार्ग सहित गलियों और चौराहों पर निजी संस्थाओं की प्रचार सामग्री लगा रखी है।

साधारण सभा में भी बता चुके हैं टूटी सड़कों की समस्या, हर बार कहते हैं बजट नहीं
नीमच नाका चौराहा और महावीर कॉलोनी, मालवा कॉलोनी पॉश कॉलोनियां है। इनमें खराब सड़कों का मुद्दा नगर परिषद की साधारण सभा की बैठकों में कई बार उठ चुका है। पार्षदों ने शहर में सड़कों के मुद्दों को आमसभा के दौरान प्रस्ताव में रखा, लेकिन उनमें से ज्यादातर सड़कें बदहाल हालत में ही है। शहर की ये तीनों सड़कें इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण हैं क्योंकि इनसे शहर के 3000 से ज्यादा लोग आते-जाते हैं। महावीर, मालवा कॉलोनी हो या नीमच नाके के आगे स्थित पालीवाल कॉलोनी, रघुनाथपुरा, माली खेड़ा, आदित्य नगर, ओसिया विहार के लोगों के लिए ये सड़कें महत्वपूर्ण हैं।

व्यापारी बोले, गिट्टी डालकर चले गए थे ठेकेदार, फिर उखड़ गई
नीमच नाका स्थित किराना दुकान संचालक मुकेश बताते हैं कि चौराहे पर यह सड़क कई वर्षों से क्षतिग्रस्त है। अक्सर दीपावली के मौके पर नगर परिषद के ठेकेदार यहां गड्ढे भरने के लिए गिट्टी डाल देते हैं। कुछ दिन में गिट्टी फिर उखड़ जाती है। धूल और मिट्टी से आस-पास के दुकानदारों को परेशानी हो रही है। चौराहे पर गड्ढे स्पीड ब्रेकर का काम करते हैं। दिनभर वाहनों से धूल और मिट्टी से लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं।

होर्डिंग्स लगाने की दरें निर्धारित हैं, लेकिन एक ही संस्था ने जमा करवाया है शुल्क
नगर परिषद ने होर्डिंग्स लगाने के लिए 12 रुपए प्रति स्क्वायर फीट के हिसाब से 10 गुणा 10 फीट के होर्डिंग्स के लिए 12 सौ रुपए प्रतिमाह तय कर रखे हैं। इस हिसाब से 10 गुणा 20 फीट के होर्डिंग्स के 24 सौ रुपए लिए जाते हैं। नगर परिषद के अनुसार शहर में एक शिक्षण संस्थान ने ही होर्डिंग लगाने की अनुमति ली है। यह अनुमति भी एक जनवरी से 31 दिसंबर 2021 तक के लिए ली है। इसके अलावा किसी भी संस्थान ने होर्डिंग्स लगाने की अनुमति नहीं ली है। इसके बावजूद शहर में बिना अनुमति अवैध होर्डिंग्स की भरमार है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : सड़कों की मरम्मत या नई बनवाने पर ज्यादा खर्चा नहीं है

दोनों कॉलोनियों और नीमच नाके की ये सड़कें ज्यादा खर्च नहीं मांग रही है। महावीर कॉलोनी में करीब 300 फीट की सड़क पर 5 बड़े हैं और 10 से ज्यादा छोटे गड्ढे हैं। इंजीनियर देव किशन भाटी बताते हैं कि इन पर पैचवर्क की लागत करीब 50 से 60 हजार रुपए ही है। इस पूरी रोड को नया भी बना दिया जाए तो इसकी लागत करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए के आसपास आएगी। एमजी रोड से जोड़ने वाली मालवा कॉलोनी की सड़क करीब 600 मीटर लंबी है। इससे डामर पूरी तरह उखड़ चुका है। 30 से ज्यादा छोटे-बड़े गड्ढे भी हैं। इस रोड पर 300 मीटर में पैचवर्क की जरूरत है। इस रोड पर 70 से 80 हजार रुपए में पैचवर्क हो सकता है। इसे पूरा नया भी बनाया जाता है तो खर्च महज 3 से साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए तक होगा।

टूटी सड़कों की समस्या कई बार परिषद को बताई थी : पूर्व पार्षद
शहर में सड़कों की खराब हालत को लेकर कई बार साधारण सभा में मुद्दे उठाए हैं। नीमच नाका और कॉलोनियों की सड़कों की स्थिति भी बताई थी। हर बार नगर परिषद ने बजट की कमी बताकर इन सड़कों का निर्माण नहीं करवाया। करीब 3 साल पहले दीपावली पर परिषद ने इन सड़कों को सही करवाया था।
अविश बोरदिया, पूर्व पार्षद

परिषद अवैध होर्डिंग हटवाएगी
अतिक्रमण हटाओ दस्ता शहर को साफ रखने के लिए होर्डिंग्स, बैनर, पोस्टर हटाने की कार्रवाई करता है। होर्डिंग्स, बैनर पोस्टर चस्पा करने वालों के खिलाफ परिषद की तरफ से प्रभावी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसकी कार्ययोजना बनाई जा रही है। बिना अनुमति पोस्टर लगाने वालों को चिह्नित कर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी।
पीएल जाट, प्रशासक कम आयुक्त नगर परिषद, प्रतापगढ़।​​​​​​​

सत्र 2018-19 में दिया था सालाना दो लाख रुपए का टेंडर
प्रचार सामग्री लगाने के लिए नगर परिषद ने 2018-19 में एक फर्म को दो लाख रुपए में सालाना टेंडर दिया था। यह टेंडर 31 मार्च 2019 को समाप्त हो गया। इसके बाद नगर परिषद ने 5 मार्च 2020 को टेंडर निकाले। परिषद अधिकारियों का कहना है कि टेंडर के लिए किसी की निविदा नहीं मिली। लोगों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत से शहर में जगह-जगह होर्डिंग्स, बैनर, पोस्टर और कट-आउट लगे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें