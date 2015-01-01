पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पलटा मौसम:दिन और रात के तापमान ने तोड़ा 6 साल का रिकॉर्ड, दिन का पारा 11 डिग्री लुढ़क 23 पर आया तो रात का 4.5 बढ़कर 18 पर पहुंचा

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • रात और दिन के पारे में सिर्फ 5 डिग्री का अंतर, दिनभर नहीं निकला सूरज

मौसम ने शुक्रवार को फिर से अपना-अलग रंग दिखाया। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 4:30 बजे से शुरू हुई बारिश शाम 4:00 बजे तक रुक-रुक कर चलती रही। मौसम की इस करवट में लोगों को सर्दी से ठिठुरा दिया। दिन और रात का तापमान एकाएक ही काफी नीचे गिर गया। हालात यह हो गए कि शुक्रवार में दिनभर सूरज के दर्शन ही नहीं हुए। आसमान में कोहरा छाया रहा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में तो हालात और भी खराब हुए। खुले क्षेत्र में ठंड का असर ज्यादा ही नजर आया।

घंटाली में भी शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 4:00 बजे बारिश का यह दौर शुरू हो गया। मौसम की इस अचानक ली गई करवट के चलते किसान परेशान होते हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि सर्दी तो बढ़ी है लेकिन बेमौसम की बारिश की वजह से रबी की फसलों में काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। इस बारिश से गेहूं, चना, मक्का, कपास की फसलों को कुछ हदतक फायदा होगा, लेकिन इसी के साथ इनके दाने काले पड़ने की भी आशंका है।

6 घंटे रिमझिम बारिश हुई

कस्बा सहित आसपास के इलाकों में अलसुबह से करीब 6 घंटे रिमझिम बारिश हुई। वहीं लोगों की दिनचर्या भी प्रभावित हुई। वहीं गेहूं, चना और अफीम की फसलों को काफी फायदा होगा। मावठ होने से तापमान में गिरावट आई। दिन में तेज गर्मी के चलते दिन में लोग गर्मी से परेशान थे। लोगों ने अब फिर से गर्म वस्त्र निकाल लिए और दिन भर ऊनी कपड़ों में नजर आए। ज्यादातर बाजार सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे बाद ही खुले। मावठ होने से आसमान में बादल छाए रहे और दिनभर सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं हुए।

इसके चलते एक बार फिर दिन की ठंड बढ़ गई। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के प्रभारी और वरिष्ठ कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. योगेश कनोजिया ने बताया कि मावठ गेहूं की फसल के लिए बहुत अच्छी है। बारिश सभी इलाकों में समान होती है। जिससे किसानों को सिंचाई का खर्च बचाने में भी मदद मिलेगी। वहीं तापमान में भी कमी आएगी। जिससे पाला पड़ने की संभावना कम होने से फसलों को नुकसान नहीं होगा। बारिश के बाद कोहरा अधिक नहीं होगा और जब कोहरा नहीं होता तो उत्पादन अधिक रहता है। वहीं यह बारिश सरसों की फसल के लिए अच्छी हैं।

मावठ : सुबह 4:30 बजे से शुरू हुई बारिश, शाम तक रुक-रुक चलती रही, आसमान में छाए रहे बादल

धरियावद में मावठ की बरसात का दौर गुरुवार देर रात से ही शुरू हो गया। जो शुक्रवार दोपहर तक चलता रहा। जिसके कारण शीतलहर और सर्दी का भारी असर रहा। दिनभर लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े पहनकर अलाव का सहारा लिया। बीती मध्य रात्रि को कुछ मिनटों के लिए मावठ की बरसात चली। उसके बाद शुक्रवार सुबह 7 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक रिमझिम बरसात का दौर चलता रहा।

दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मावठ की बरसात का दौर चलने के कारण अब सर्दी बढ़ने के आसार माने जा रहे है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 34 डिग्री से घटकर 23 डिग्री और रात्रि का तापमान 13.5 डिग्री से बढ़कर 18 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया। जिसका मुख्य कारण रात्रि को आसमान में बादल छाना बताया जा रहा है।

दिन की सर्दी और रात की गर्मी ने तोड़ा 6 साल का रिकॉर्ड : प्रतापगढ़ जिले में 11 दिसंबर 2015 को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30.5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री, 2016 को अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 8.5 डिग्री, 2017 को अधिकतम तापमान 29.5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 डिग्री, 2018 को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 10.5 डिग्री, 2019 को अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री, 2020 को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया गया।

मावठ से फसलों को मिलेगा लाभ

कस्बा सहित आसपास क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को हुई मावठ से किसानों के चेहरे खिल गए। सुबह 4 से शाम 5 बजे तक रिमझिम बारिश का दौर चला। किसानों ने बताया कि मावठ से खेतों में खड़ी फसलों को लाभ मिलेगा।

7 दिन में सबसे कम रहा अधिकतम तापमान
पिछले सात दिनों में मौसम लगातार परिवर्तित होता रहा था। शुक्रवार को दिन का सबसे कम तापमान दर्ज किया गया। 4 दिसंबर को दिन का तापमान 35 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 13.5 डिग्री, 5 दिसंबर को दिन का तापमान 35 डिग्री और रात्रि का तापमान 11 डिग्री, 6 दिसंबर को दिन का तापमान 35 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 12 डिग्री, 7 दिसंबर को दिन का तापमान 35.5 डिग्री और रात्रि को 13 डिग्री, 8 दिसम्बर को दिन का तापमान 35 डिग्री तो रात्रि को 13 डिग्री, 9 दिसम्बर को दिन का तापमान 34.5 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 13 डिग्री, 10 दिसम्बर को दिन का तापमान 34 डिग्री तो रात्रि का तापमान 13.5 डिग्री, 11 दिसम्बर को दिन का तापमान 23 डिग्री तो रात्रि का तापमान 18 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया गया। शुक्रवार सुबह से लेकर शाम 5:00 बजे तक कुल 6 एमएम मावठ की बरसात होना दर्ज किया गया।

