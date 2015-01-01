पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:ससुराल में दामाद की हत्या करने का आरोपी साला गिरफ्तार

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
ससुराल में दामाद की हत्या करने के अभियुक्त को पीपलखूंट थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थानाधिकारी रविंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उंकार पुत्र हकरा मीणा निवासी कांकरिया थाना अरनोद ने रिपोर्ट दी कि उसका छोटा भाई नारायणलाल (35) पुत्र हकरा निवासी कांकरिया थाना अरनोद का विवाह जाति रिवाज के अनुसार 20 वर्ष पूर्व ग्राम बोरी (केसरपुरा) थाना पीपलखूंट में गीता पुत्री वक्ता निनामा से करवाया था। नारायणलाल व उसकी पत्नी गीता के बीच आए दिन घरेलू काम के लिए लड़ाई झगड़ा होता रहता था। नारायणलाल 14 नवंबर को घर से सुबह करीब 11 बजे अपने ससुराल जाने का कहकर निकला था।

शाम को अपने ससुराल बोरी आया था। 15 नवंबर को सुबह पता चला कि नारायणलाल की अचानक मृत्यु हो गई है। इसके बाद पड़ाेसी, ग्रामीण एकत्रित होकर बोरी गांव पहुंचे, जहां ससुराल में चारपाई पर नारायण लाल का शव रखा हुआ था और उसके शरीर पर चोट के निशान थे।

उंकार ने बताया कि जब इस बारे में नारायणलाल के बेटा कैलाश से पूछा तो उसने बताया कि 14 नवंबर को मेरे मामा रमजु पुत्र वक्ता मेरे पिताजी के साथ लाठी से मारपीट कर रहा था, जिससे उनकी मृत्यु हो गई। बाद में मामा फरार हो गया। रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस ने अभियुक्त को पकड़ने के लिए टीम गठित की। साथ ही मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अभियुक्त रमजु पुत्र वक्ता निनामा को गिरफ्तार किया।

