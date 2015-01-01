पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुर्माना:कोविड गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं करने वालों से वसूला 17 हजार रुपए जुर्माना

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित नहीं करने वाले मैरिज गार्डन व्यवस्थापकों और आयोजकों से नगर परिषद की टीम ने 17 हजार रुपए जुर्माना राशि वसूल की। साथ ही कोरोना से आमजन को बचाने के लिए जिला चिकित्सालय व नीमच रोड पर मास्क वितरण का कार्य किया।

नगर परिषद प्रशासक कम आयुक्त पी.एल. जाट ने बताया कि जिन मैरिज गार्डन व्यवस्थापक व आयोजनकर्ताओं द्वारा कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं की गई, उनसे जुर्माना स्वरूप 17 हजार रुपए वसूल किए गए। इसके अलावा जन आंदोलन के तहत कोरोना से बचाव व आमजन को जागरूक करने के लिए परिषद द्वारा जिला चिकित्सालय और नीमच रोड पर मास्क वितरण का कार्य किया गया। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने, मास्क लगाने, साबुन से बार-बार हाथ धोने, सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने तथा भीड़ वाले स्थान पर जाने से बचने के लिए समझाइश की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें