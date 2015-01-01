पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्दलीय विजेंद्र सिंह बने उप प्रधान:दलोट में कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने बीटीपी को हराया तो दिनभर सोशल मीडिया पर चला वॉर

दलोट2 घंटे पहले
कांग्रेस समर्थित निर्दलीय विजेंद्र सिंह बोरदिया शुक्रवार को हुए उप प्रधान के चुनाव में 9 वोट हासिल कर उप प्रधान बने। बीटीपी समर्थित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी कल्पना मीणा मऊखेड़ा को 6 वोट मिले। ऐसे में तीन मतों से विजेंद्र सिंह बोरदिया विजयी घोषित किए गए। इससे पूर्व दोपहर एक बजे दोनों उप प्रधान उम्मीदवार सिंबल देने के बाद अपने-अपने ठहराव स्थान पर चले गए। बीजेपी और कांग्रेस समर्थित चुने हुए 9 पंचायत समिति सदस्य दोपहर तीन बजे एक साथ पांच गाड़ियों में समर्थकों के साथ मतदान केंद्र के बाहर आए और वोटिंग करने के बाद परिणाम से पहले ही एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर अपने-अपने स्थान चले गए। बीजेपी और कांग्रेस ने पूर्व में ही की गई जोड़तोड़ के अनुसार कार्य हुआ।

सिर्फ उप प्रधान उम्मीदवार बृजेंद्र सिंह मतदान केंद्र पर ही रहे। शाम करीब सवा चार बजे बीटीपी समर्थित निर्दलीय छह पंचायत समिति सदस्य दो गाड़ियों में आए तथा वोट डालकर मतदान केंद्र के बाहर गाड़ी में बैठ गए। एक उप प्रधान उम्मीदवार कल्पना मीणा मतदान केंद्र में बैठी रहीं। सभी 15 वोट डलने के बाद मतदान अधिकारियों ने दोनों उम्मीदवारों के सामने वोटों की गिनती की जिसमें 9 मत विजेंद्र सिंह को और छह मत कल्पना मीणा को मिले। इस प्रकार 3 मतों से विजेंद्र सिंह उप प्रधान चुने गए।

दलोट में कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने बीटीपी को हराया तो दिनभर सोशल मीडिया पर चला वॉर
प्रतापगढ़ जिले के दलोट पंचायत समिति में पंचायती राज चुनाव में बीटीपी छह सीट जीतने के बाद भी अपना प्रधान और उपप्रधान बनाने में कामयाब नहीं रही। बीजेपी-कांग्रेस दोनों ने मिलकर यहां पर बीटीपी के प्रत्याशियों को हरा दिया। इसको लेकर शुक्रवार को दिनभर सोशल मीडिया पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस और बीजेपी के प्रत्याशियों सहित समर्थकों के बीच आपस में जुबानी जंग चलती रही।

गौरतलब है कि दलोट पंचायत समिति में बीटीपी समर्थित 6, भाजपा के 5 और कांग्रेस के चार उम्मीदवार जीत कर आए थे। गुरुवार को हुए प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा के 5 और कांग्रेस के 4 उम्मीदवारों ने आपस में सहमति बनाकर बीजेपी से जीतने वाली प्रत्याशी श्यामा को निर्दलीय के रूप में उतार कर प्रधान बना दिया। शुक्रवार को फिर से यही कहानी हुई। उप प्रधान चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस के जीतने वाले को निर्दलीय के रूप में पर्चा भरा कर उप प्रधान बना दिया।

