वोट प्रतिशत ने बदल दी सरकार:2015 में जिला प्रमुख, उप प्रमुख, पांचों प्रधान भाजपा के थे, 2020 में जिला प्रमुख, उप प्रमुख, 8 में से 7 प्रधान कांग्रेस के

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा: जिला परिषद में 12% और पंचायत समिति में 7% वोट शेयर गिरा
  • कांग्रेस: जिला परिषद में 4%, पंचायत समिति में 1 प्रतिशत ज्यादा वोट मिले

हाल ही में संपन्न हुए जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति चुनाव में वर्ष 2015 के मुकाबले भाजपा का वोट शेयर गिरा है, जबकि कांग्रेस का वोट प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। दोनों चुनाव की तुलना की जाए तो एक तरह से वर्ष 2015 में जहां भाजपा खड़ी थी अब वर्ष 2020 में कांग्रेस लगभग वहीं खड़ी है। जबकि भाजपा वर्ष 2015 वाली कांग्रेस के स्थान पर आ गई है। भाजपा को 2015 के मुकाबले जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव में काफी वोटों का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा है। जिला परिषद की बात की जाए तो 2015 में जिला परिषद में कुल 71.79% वोटिंग हुई थी।

भाजपा का वोट शेयर 55.21% था। जबकि कांग्रेस का वोटिंग शेयर करीब 39.97% ही रहा था। वर्ष 2015 में जिले में कुल 5 पंचायत समितियां थी। सभी पांच पंचायत समिति में भाजपा ने अपने प्रधान और उपप्रधान बनाए थे। जबकि 2020 में पंचायत समितियों की संख्या बढ़ाकर 8 कर दी गई। दलोट, अरनोद और धमोतर तीन नई पंचायत बनी है। अगर 2015 में देखा जाए तो 5 पंचायत समितियों में भाजपा का वोट शेयर 47.39% था। जबकि कांग्रेस का वोट शेयर 40.84% ही था। बाकी वोट निर्दलियों ने लिए थे। 2020 में यह गणित बदला और भाजपा 2015 के मुकाबले 7% नीचे गिरकर 40.69% वोट पर रुक गई। जबकि कांग्रेस का वोट शेयर 2015 में जहां 40.84% था वहीं 2020 में पंचायत चुनाव में 41.79% पहुंच गया।

2015 में पंचायत समितियों में वोटिंग प्रतिशत

पंस कुल मत भाजपा वोट % कांग्रेस वोट% अरनोद 60201 31219 51.85% 24910 41.37% प्रतापगढ़ 82615 40200 48.65% 29601 35.82% धरियावद 97609 43069 44.12% 41415 42.42% पीपलखूंट 65129 29093 44.52% 26103 40.07% छोटीसादड़ी 79903 38212 47.42% 35413 44.31% कुल 385457 182700 47.39% 157451 40.84%

इस चुनाव में पंचायत समितियों में वोटिंग प्रतिशत

पंस कुल मत भाजपा वोट % कांग्रेस वोट% अरनोद 35896 11962 33.32% 13726 38.23% प्रतापगढ़ 61851 29270 47.32% 25261 40.84% धरियावद 87759 35108 40% 32876 37.46% पीपलखूंट 48018 16759 34.92% 21366 44.49% छोटीसादड़ी 60698 27688 45.61% 31692 52.21% दलोट 38899 13540 34.80% 12497 32.12% सुहागपुरा 34280 14002 40.84% 14550 42.44% धमोतर 47490 20487 43.13% 21427 45.11% कुल 414891 168826 40.69% 173395 41.79%

2015 में जिला परिषद के 17 में से 13 वार्ड भाजपा के थे, अब 8 ही मिले

वर्ष 2015 में भी प्रतापगढ़ जिला परिषद में 17 वार्ड ही थे। इन 17 में से 13 वार्ड में बीजेपी के प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की थी जबकि कांग्रेस सिर्फ 4 वार्ड ही जीत सकी थी। जबकि वर्ष 2020 में वार्ड की संख्या तो 17 ही थी लेकिन जीतने वाले प्रत्याशियों का गणित बदल गया। भाजपा 17 में से केवल 8 वार्ड जीत सकी जबकि कांग्रेस ने 9 वार्ड जीतकर जिला प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख की सीट पर अपने विजेताओं को बैठा दिया है।

इसी तरह पंचायत समितियों की बात की जाए तो 8 में से 5 पंचायत समिति पीपलखूंट, धमोतर, अरनोद, सुहागपुरा और पीपलखूंट में कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रधान और उपप्रधान बनाए हैं। इन सभी जगह पर कांग्रेस ने जीत हासिल की। दूसरी तरफ भाजपा की बात की जाए तो भाजपा ने प्रतापगढ़ और धरियावद में जीत हासिल की थी, लेकिन केवल धरियावद में ही अपने प्रधान और उपप्रधान बना सकी।

क्योंकि प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति भाजपा के ही बागी बने निर्दलीयों ने भाजपा के हाथ से छीन ली। जबकि दलोट में भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने मिलकर निर्दलीय उतारकर अपने प्रधान और उपप्रधान बनाए।

प्रतापगढ़ विधायक बने कांग्रेस के खेवैया, धरियावद छोड़ सब जगह पार्टी जीती, असंतोष और अपनों से डूबी भाजपा

1. विधायक रामलाल मीणा : बागियों को मनाया, जिला प्रमुख, अधिकांश प्रधान जीते
इस पूरे पंचायती राज चुनाव में कांग्रेस के एक नए नायक उभरकर सबके सामने आए। जिन्होंने न सिर्फ प्रतापगढ़ भाजपा का… वाली मिथ्या को तोड़ा, बल्कि जिला प्रमुख, उप जिला प्रमुख से लेकर 8 में से 5 पंचायतों में प्रधान और उपप्रधान भी कांग्रेस के बना दिए। पिछले तीन दशक से प्रतापगढ़ में रहा भाजपा का वर्चस्व उन्होंने पहले विधानसभा चुनाव में समाप्त किया था।

इसके बाद सरपंचों के चुनाव में भी 90 से ज्यादा सरपंच कांग्रेस समर्थित जीता कर लाए थे। अब पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव में उन्होंने एक बार फिर से अपनी काबिलियत के दम पर जिला प्रमुख से लेकर ज्यादातर प्रधान की सीट पर पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों को बैठाया। जिला परिषद बनने के बाद से लगातार दो बार भाजपा का बोर्ड बना था, तीसरी बार इसे कांग्रेस के खाते में ला दिया।

2. गुलाबचंद कटारिया: पूर्व मंत्री से विरोध के कारण भाजपा में फूट पड़ गई, सीटें हारे

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा पार्टी ने वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने दलोट अरनोद में दो सभाएं भी की जो कि जिला परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 11 और 13 है। लेकिन दोनों ही वार्ड में भाजपा को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। पूर्व मंत्री नंदलाल मीणा के विरोध का असर यह हुआ कि भाजपा में फूट पड़ गई, कटारिया इन्हें संभाल नहीं पाए। इस वजह से पार्टी जिले में दो फाड़ हो गई। इसका नतीजा न सिर्फ जिला प्रमुख चुनाव बल्कि प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति चुनाव में भी देखने को मिला। यहां पर भाजपा 19 में से 15 वार्ड जीतने के बावजूद अपने प्रधान और उपप्रधान नहीं बना सकी। भाजपा के ही बागी और पूर्व मंत्री नंदलाल मीणा के भांजे रमेश मीणा प्रधान बने, जबकि भाजपा की ही बागी निर्मला उपप्रधान बनी।

3. गोपाल कुमावत : भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पार्टी की फूट मैनेज नहीं कर पाए

बीजेपी को कांग्रेस ने नहीं पार्टी के अंदर की फूट ने हरा दिया। 2018 में हुए विधानसभा चुनावों से लेकर दिसंबर 2020 तक बीजेपी की सिर्फ यही कहानी रही। नेता प्रतिपक्ष और पूर्व गृहमंत्री गुलाबचंद कटारिया और पूर्व मंत्री नंदलाल मीणा समर्थित दो गुटों की लड़ाई का खामियाजा बीजेपी ने जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति चुनावों में भुगता। कटारिया ने अपने चहेते गोपाल कुमावत को भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बनाया था, जिसको लेकर नंदलाल मीणा नाराज थे। गोपाल कुमावत पर जताया गया भरोसा भाजपा को भारी पड़ गया। उनकी वजह से पार्टी जिला परिषद से लेकर पंचायत समिति चुनाव तक हर समय दो भागों में बंटी हुई नजर आई। कभी भी वह कार्यकर्ताओं को एकजुट नहीं कर पाए।

4.सुरेंद्र चंडालिया: बाड़ाबंदी से लेकर विधायक का हर कदम पर साथ दिया
कांग्रेस में एआईसीसी सदस्य सुरेंद्र चंडालिया की भूमिका भी इन पूरे चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस के लिए पूरी तरह समर्पित नजर आई। उन्होंने बाड़ाबंदी के गणित को बैठाने से लेकर विधायक का हर कदम पर साथ दिया। बाहरी जिलों में अच्छे संपर्क का लाभ बाड़ाबंदी के दौरान मिला। प्रत्याशियों के चुनाव में भी अहम भूमिका निभाई। कांग्रेस में इनके अलावा चुनाव प्रभारी भजन लाल जाटव भी प्रमुख भूमिका में रहे।

5.चुन्नीलाल गरासिया : सक्रिय रहे, लेकिन वोटों में सेंध नहीं लगी
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता चुन्नीलाल गरासिया को जिला चुनाव प्रभारी मंत्री बनाया गया था। उन्होंने भी दौरे किए, लेकिन दौरे भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों को जीता नहीं सके। गरासिया पूरे समय यहां रहे लेकिन आदिवासी वोटों में सेंध नहीं लगा सके। क्योंकि पार्टी की आपसी फूट पूरे चुनाव पर हावी दिखी वह कार्यकर्ता को ही साथ में नहीं ला सके।

6.कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष रणनीति से जितवाया चुनाव

कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष भानु प्रताप सिंह राणावत ने बाड़ाबंदी से लेकर प्रत्याशियों को एकजुट रखने तक सभी जिम्मेदारियों पर बारीकी से नजर रखी। बाड़ाबंदी के जगह के चुनाव से लेकर उनसे किसी के संपर्क नहीं होने की पूरी रणनीति तैयार की और अब नतीजा सामने है।

