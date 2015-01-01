पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:धरियावद में सर्दी का असर बढ़ा, पारा 24 घंटे में डेढ़ डिग्री गिरकर 13.5 डिग्री हुआ

प्रतापगढ़/ धरियावदएक घंटा पहले
जिले में सर्दी ने दस्तक दे दी है। सुबह और शाम को ठंड का अहसास होने लगा है। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोहरा छाने लगा है। सर्दी के चलते लोगों की दिनचर्या भी बदल रही है। सुबह जल्दी खुलने वाली दुकानें भी अब देरी से खुलने लगी हैं।

सर्दी के चलते अब गर्म कपड़ों की खरीदारी भी शुरू हो गई है। 24 घंटे पूर्व रात्रि का तापमान 15 डिग्री था, जो डेढ़ डिग्री घटकर 13.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

धरियावद में प्रतिदिन सर्दी बढ़ने का दौर शुरू हो गया। सुबह ओस की बूंदो के साथ कोहरा छाने लगा तो दिन को भी ठंडी हवाओं का असर शुरू हो गया। शाम होते ही मौसम में ठंडक होने के साथ गर्म कपड़े पहनने के लिए आमजन को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। साथ ही जाखम बांध की नहरों से सिंचाई के लिए पानी छोड़ने से खेतों में सिंचाई होने के कारण सर्दी का जोर बढ़ गया है।

अलसुबह दूध देने वाले लोग भी गर्म कपड़े पहनकर घरों से निकल रहे हैं। शनिवार सुबह होने के साथ ही कोहरा छाया रहा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी दिसम्बर माह के प्रथम सप्ताह में ही तापमान 8 डिग्री तक आने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को दिन का तापमान 31 डिग्री से घटकर 19 डिग्री तो रात्रि का तापमान 15 डिग्री से घटकर 13.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

विगत सात दिनों में सर्दी का असर बढ़ा

विगत सात दिनो में धीरे-धीरे सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया। 15 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 34.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 17.5 डिग्री, 16 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 34.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 17 डिग्री, 17 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 33.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 18.5 डिग्री, 18 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 33 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 18 डिग्री, 19 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 32.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 16 डिग्री, 20 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 31 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 15 डिग्री, 21 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 29 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 13.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

21 नवंबर को पिछले सालों का तापमान

सर्दी का कहर शुरू होने के साथ इस बार शीतलहर का असर देरी से होने के कारण विगत वर्ष के मुकाबले कुछ हद तक सर्दी का असर वर्तमान में कम पाया गया। वर्ष 2015 में 21 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 21 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 12 डिग्री, वर्ष 2016 में दिन का तापमान 32 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 9 डिग्री, वर्ष 2017 में दिन का तापमान 28 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 14.5 डिग्री, वर्ष 2018 में दिन का तापमान 32.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 17 डिग्री, वर्ष 2019 में दिन का तापमान 30.5 डिग्री तो रात्रि का 15.5 डिग्री रहा। विगत वर्ष के मुताबिक वर्ष 2016 में 21 नवम्बर को रात्रि का तापमान 9 डिग्री सबसे कम तो वर्ष 2017 में दिन का तापमान 28 डिग्री सर्दी रही थी।

