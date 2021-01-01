पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जिला परिषद की पहली बैठक में योजनाओं, कार्यों की समीक्षा की, अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
जिला परिषद की प्रथम साधारण सभा बैठक शुक्रवार को जिला प्रमुख इंद्रा मीणा की अध्यक्षता में मिनी सचिवालय सभागार में हुई। बैठक में जिला प्रमुख ने जिला स्तरीय सभी अधिकारियों से कहा कि कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान जिस तरह बेहतर कार्य जिले में मनरेगा योजना में किया, उसी तरह से सभी विभागीय कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए।

जिला परिषद का बोर्ड बनने के बाद पहली बैठक होने के चलते बैठक नव वर्ष की राम-राम और स्वागत सत्कार के बीच संपन्न हुई। बैठक में जिला प्रमुख की अध्यक्षता में मनरेगा, आगामी मनरेगा के 2021-22 के कार्य, वार्षिक कार्य योजना के अनुमोदन, श्रम बजट, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, सामाजिक न्याय अधिकारिता विभाग, शिक्षा विभाग की गतिविधियां व योजनाओं, मौसमी बीमारियों और परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम तथा कोविड-19, विद्युत व्यवस्था, पेयजल व्यवस्था, सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली, खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना, ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायतीराज विभाग की योजनाओं आदि बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हुई। जिला प्रमुख ने संबंधित विभागीय अधिकारियों को समय पर सभी कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए।

बैठक में विधायक रामलाल मीणा ने वनाधिकार पट्टा की जानकारी देते हुए कमेटी का गठन, ग्राम सभा के प्रस्ताव व पेयजल व्यवस्था, बिजली, सड़क, मनरेगा कार्य में लोगों को रोजगार में कोई कमी नहीं आने देना व कोरोना काल में सभी विभागों ने मिलकर बेहतर कार्य करने आदि पर चर्चा कर अधिकारियों को दिए गए कार्य को गुणवत्ता पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।

बैठक में कलेक्टर अनुपमा जोरवाल ने वनाधिकार पट्टे के लिए कमेटी का गठन, सदस्यों का अनुमोदन सहित दिए गए लक्ष्य के अनुसार विभागीय योजना को गुणवत्तापूर्ण समय पर पूर्ण करने के निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए। बैठक में उप जिला प्रमुख सागरमल जैन, उप वन संरक्षक संग्रामसिंह कटियार, जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी दिनेश कुमार मण्डोवरा, प्रधान, जिला परिषद सदस्य, विकास अधिकारी सहित जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी व कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

