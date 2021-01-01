पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन:पहले चरण में 6871 में से 4922 कार्मिकों ने लगवाया टीका, आज अंतिम दिन, नहीं लगवाया तो लिस्ट से बाहर हाेंंगे

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे चरण में प्रशासनिक, पुलिस, स्वायत्त शासन, राजस्व एवं पंचायती विभाग के कार्मिकों को लगाएंगे

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के प्रथम चरण में अब तक 6871 में से 4922 कार्मिकों ने टीका लगवाया है। रजिस्टर्ड हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने का आज अंतिम दिन रहेगा। जो हेल्थ वर्कर्स 30 जनवरी तक वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाएंगे, उनका नाम रजिस्ट्रेशन से कट जाएगा।

यानी कि वैक्सीन लगवाने से वंचित कार्मिक सिर्फ प्रथम चरण से ही बाहर नहीं होंगे बल्कि, सरकार से मिलने वाली मुफ्त वैक्सीन की लिस्ट से ही बाहर हो जाएंगे। आगामी दिनों में इनको स्वयं के खर्चे से वैक्सीन लगवानी पड़ेगी।

वैक्सीन के जिला नोडल अधिकारी आरसीएचओ डॉ. दीपक कुमार मीना ने बताया कि द्वितीय चरण में शामिल प्रशासनिक विभाग, पुलिस विभाग, स्वायत्त शासन विभाग, राजस्व एवं पंचायती राज विभाग के अग्रिम पंक्ति के कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए संबंधित विभागों की ओर से रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जा रहा है। जिन कार्मिकों का रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा उनकी सूची और संख्या कोविन एप पर चिकित्सा विभाग को मिल सकेगी।

फिलहाल द्वितीय चरण शुरू करने के संबंध में निर्देश प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं। डॉ. दीपक कुमार मीना ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में रजिस्टर्ड 7146 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू किया गया था। इस चरण में हेल्थ वर्कर्स व महिला बाल विकास विभाग के कार्मिकों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है।

राज्य सरकार के निर्देशों के तहत 30 जनवरी तक प्रथम चरण के वैक्सीनेशन पूर्ण करने हैं। जिले में 30 जनवरी यानी शनिवार को प्रथम चरण के हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीनेशन का अंतिम दिन है। सरकार के आदेश हैं कि जिन हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद भी वैक्सीनेशन नहीं लगवाया है, उनके नाम लिस्ट से हटा दिए जाएं।

शनिवार उनके लिए वैक्सीन लगवाने का अंतिम मौका रहेगा। रविवार को कोविन एप से इनके नाम स्वत: ही हट जाएंगे। एक बार नाम हटने के बाद यह हेल्थ वर्कर्स भविष्य में सरकारी कोटे में मुफ्त वैक्सीन नहीं लगवा सकेंगे। इनको स्वयं के खर्चे से वैक्सीन खरीदकर लगवानी पड़ेगी।

अभी सरकार हमें मुफ्त में दे रही है वैक्सीन, बाजार से खरीदने पर दो हजार रुपए तक करने पड़ेंगे खर्च
वैक्सीन के जिला नोडल अधिकारी आरसीएचओ डॉ. दीपक कुमार मीना का कहना है कि अभी सरकार की ओर से मुफ्त वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। जिले में सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट की कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की सप्लाई मिली है। सरकार ने इसको 200 रुपए प्रति वैक्सीन डोज के हिसाब से कंपनी से खरीदा है।

कंपनी ने बाजार में इसे उतारने के लिए 1000 रुपए दर निर्धारित की है। यह दर होलसेलरों के लिए है। वैक्सीन कंपनी से निकलकर होलसेलर पर पहुंचेगी और यहां से एक मेडिकल स्टोर तक पहुंचते-पहुंचते इसकी दर 2000 से ज्यादा भी हो सकती है। अभी यही वैक्सीन हमें मुफ्त में मिल रही है तो हमें सभी शंकाओं को दूर करते हुए इसे लगवाना चाहिए।

आज प्रथम चरण के पंजीकृत हेल्थ वर्कर्स के वैक्सीनेशन का अंतिम दिन है। 31 से पल्स पोलियो अभियान है। ऐसे में कम से कम अभी तीन-चार दिन मेडिकल स्टाफ इस अभियान में लगेगा। द्वितीय चरण शुरू करने के संबंध में अभी निर्देश नहीं आए हैं। जिन कार्मिकों के 16 जनवरी से टीका लगाया जा चुका है, उनके टीका की दूसरी डोज लगाने का कार्य वैक्सीनेशन तिथि से 28 दिन बाद यानि 14 फरवरी से शुरू किया जाएगा।
-डॉ. दीपक मीना, आरसीएचओ व वैक्सीन जिला नोडल प्रभारी।

प्रथम चरण आज होगा पूरा, कैटेगरी के अनुसार यह हैं शेष तीन चरण, आमजन का अभी तय नहीं

प्रथम चरण : भारत सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार प्राथमिकता के आधार पर प्रथम चरण में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के कर्मचारी, जिनमें ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के स्वास्थ्य मित्र भी शामिल है, का कोविड वैक्सीनेशन किया जा रहा है।
द्वितीय चरण : प्रशासनिक विभाग, पुलिस विभाग, स्वायत्त शासन विभाग, राजस्व एवं पंचायती राज विभाग के अग्रिम पंक्ति कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।
तृतीय चरण : 50 वर्ष से ऊपर आयु वर्ग के व्यक्तियों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर कोविड वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया जाएगा।
चतुर्थ चरण : 50 वर्ष से नीचे आयु वर्ग के गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों को कोविड वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया जाएगा। टीकाकरण के लिए वैक्सीनेटर का चिह्नीकरण कर लिया गया है। इन चार चरणों के पूरा होने के बाद आमजन को वैक्सीनेशन कब होगा, इस बारे में अभी फिलहाल कोई गाइड लाइन नहीं आई है।

