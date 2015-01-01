पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतराज चुनाव:वार्ड 15 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमंत मीणा सबसे अमीर, ढाई करोड़ की अचल संपत्ति, बंदूक का लाइसेंस भी

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वार्ड 8 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी पर दहेज प्रताड़ना का केस, हाईकोर्ट से स्थगन , वार्ड 17 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के पास सबसे कम संपत्ति

जिला परिषद के चुनाव नजदीक हैं। ऐसे में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अब चुनावी गर्माहट के साथ चुनाव-प्रचार में प्रत्याशियों ने तेजी लाना शुरू कर दिया है। प्रत्याशी भी प्रचार में कोई कसर बाकी नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थक अपनी जीत के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इस चुनाव में जहां कोई साक्षर है तो कई उच्च योग्यताधारी भी हैं।

वहीं कोई प्रत्याशी अपनी पत्नी से गरीब है तो किसी के पति के पास ज्यादा नकदी व अचल संपत्ति है। जिला परिषद के चुनाव नजदीक हैं। प्रत्याशियों ने अपनी अपनी संपत्ति का ब्यौरा भी जिला प्रशासन को पूर्व में ही नामांकन दौरान भेज दिया है। प्रत्याशियों की संपत्ति के बारे में जानकारी में सामने आया कि वार्ड नंबर 15 से हेमंत मीणा जो कि भाजपा के प्रत्याशी हैं वह सबसे ज्यादा संपत्ति के मालिक हैं।

ये पूर्व मंत्री नंदलाल मीणा के बेटे हैं। इनके पास 17 लाख 59 हजार रुपए के वाहन हैं। इनके पास 45 लाख 32 हजार रुपए की चल संपत्ति है, वहीं इनकी पत्नी के पास 34 लाख 82 हजार से अधिक की चल संपत्ति है। इनके पास ढाई करोड रुपए की अचल संपत्ति है, जिसमें 12 बोर की एक बंदूक भी शामिल है।

वहीं वार्ड 17 की बात करें तो यहां से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अशोक के पास सबसे कम संपत्ति है। सभी वार्डों के प्रत्याशियों में से एकमात्र वार्ड 8 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी गजेंद्र का आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड है। उन पर महिला थाने में जो एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है, उसमें राजस्थान हाई कोर्ट जोधपुर ने स्थगन आदेश जारी किया हुआ है।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमावत के नेतृत्व में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर जिला परिषद के वार्ड 3 के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे और वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करवाने की मांग की है। भाजपा जिला मीडिया प्रभारी अरुण छोरिया ने बताया कि वार्ड 3 के जिला परिषद से भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामकन्या मीणा के खिलाफ कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी इंदिरा पत्नी रामलाल मीणा चुनाव मैदान में है। रामलाल मीना विधायक हैं।

विधायक के प्रभाव के कारण स्वतंत्र व निष्पक्ष चुनाव में संशय बना हुआ है। सीसीटीवी और वीडियोग्राफी की रिकॉर्डिंग करवाई जाए ताकि शांतिपूर्वक मतदान हो सके। ज्ञापन देने वालों में जिला उपाध्यक्ष उत्सव जैन, ओबीसी मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष भगवतीलाल टेलर, वार्ड 3 से उम्मीदवार रामकन्या मीणा आदि शामिल थे।

विधायक रामलाल मीणा की पत्नी इंदिरा देवी के पास ढाई लाख रुपए के जेवरात, 30 लाख रुपए की जमीन भी

कांग्रेस के देवीलाल के पास 10 हजार रुपए नकद, बैंक में दो लाख रुपए है। इनकी पत्नी के पास 80 हजार रुपए के जेवरात हैं। वहीं भाजपा प्रत्याशी दलपत कुमार के पास 2 हजार रुपए नकद, साढ़े 4 लाख रुपए की भूमि है। पत्नी के पास 2 लाख के जेवरात हैं। कांग्रेस के हुक्मी के पास 50 हजार नकद तथा 15 बीघा जमीन 15 लाख रुपए की तलाया गांव में है। साथ ही 10 लाख रुपए के दो मकान हैं। भाजपा के वेणीराम के पास 10 हजार नकद तथा 22 हजार बैंक में जमा है, इनके पास 4 बीघा जमीन साढ़े 4 लाख रुपए की है।

भाजपा : 30 हजार, 75 हजार के जेवर कांग्रेस : 50 हजार, ढाई लाख के जेवर

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पिंकेश के पास 2 लाख रुपए नकद, 15 लाख 20 हजार रुपए के वाहन हैं। 25 लाख रुपए कीमत का एक आवासीय भवन हैं। भाजपा के गजेंद्र के पास 2 लाख रुपए नकद तथा 5 लाख रुपए बैंक में जमा है। 1 लाख रुपए कीमत के जेवरात हैं।

कांग्रेस कीे नाती मीणा के पास 10 हजार रुपए नकद, डेढ़ लाख रुपए के जेवरात हैं। पति के ढाई लाख रुपए के वाहन हैं। 8 लाख रुपए कीमत का आवासीय भवन है। भाजपा की कलावती के पास 1 लाख रुपए नकद तथा 3 लाख10 हजार रुपए के जेवरात हैं।

कांग्रेस से इंदिरा देवी के पास 50 हजार नकद, 2 लाख 50 हजार के जेवरात हैं। इनके पास 30 लाख रुपए कीमत की 10 बीघा जमीन है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामकन्या के पास 30 हजार नकद तथा 75 हजार रुपए के जेवरात हैं। इसके अलावा 11 लाख रुपए की जमीन है।

कांग्रेस से हुरजी के पास 40 हजार नकद तथा बैंक में 10 हजार रुपए है। इनके पास 5 लाख रुपए कीमत की बोलेरो है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी रूपलाल के पास 50 हजार रुपए बैंक में जमा है। 8 लाख 50 हजार रुपए के वाहन हैं। 4 लाख रुपए की 2 बीaघा जमीन है।

कांग्रेस से सागरमल के पास 40 हजार रुपए नकद तथा 2 लाख 59 हजार रुपए बैंक खातों में जमा है। 60 लाख रुपए का आवासीय भवन है। भाजपा के चंद्रपाल सिंह के पास 25 हजार रुपए नकद है। अचल संपत्तियों में 38 लाख 25 हजार रुपए की जमीन है।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रेखा के पास 40 हजार रुपए नकद, 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए के जेवरात हैं। भाजपा की धूलवंती के पास 20 हजार रुपए नकद तथा 60 हजार रुपए जमा हैं। 2 लाख 30 हजार रुपए के जेवरात हैं। अचल संपत्ति में 5 लाख रुपए की भूमि है।

कांग्रेस के केसर सिंह के पास 21 हजार रुपए बैंक खाते में जमा है। 75 लाख रुपए की 15 बीघा जमीन है। 50 लाख रुपए का एक मकान है। भाजपा के लच्छीराम के पास 50 हजार रुपए नकद है। 35 लाख रुपए की कृषि भूमि है। इसके साथ ही 10 लाख रुपए का भूखंड है।

कांग्रेस के बाबूलाल के पास 10 हजार रुपए नकद तथा 5 लाख रुपए का वाहन है। भाजपा के देवीलाल के पास 20 हजार रुपए नकद तथा 50 हजार रुपए बैंक में जमा है। अचल संपत्ति में 12 लाख रुपए का आवासीय भवन है।

