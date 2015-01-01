पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भाजपा की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस:महंगाई, बिजली दरों से आमजन परेशान- गरासिया

प्रतापगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश भाजपा द्वारा जारी कांग्रेस का काला चिट्ठा को जिला भाजपा ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर जारी किया। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को भाजपा जिला चुनाव प्रभारी चुन्नीलाल गरासिया, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमावत और भाजपा जिला मीडिया प्रभारी अरुण छोरिया ने संबोधित किया।

गरासिया ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने गरीब, किसान, महिला, अनुसूचित जाति-जनजाति सहित बेरोजगारों के साथ अन्याय किया है। अपराध में राजस्थान नंबर एक पर है। बिजली के बढ़ते बिलों से आमजन बेहाल है।

डीएमएफ की रॉयल्टी के पैसों से पूर्व में विकास के कार्य करवाए जाते थे, जिसमें सभी जिला प्रमुख की अध्यक्षता में सभी विधायक सदस्य थे। लेकिन कांग्रेस सरकार ने जिला प्रमुख के स्थान पर इसका अध्यक्ष कलेक्टर को बनाकर नौकरशाही को बढ़ावा देकर जनकल्याण में लगने वाली राशि को रोकने का काम किया है और लोकतंत्र के साथ कुठाराघात किया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार द्वारा किए गए कामों पर नई पट्टिकाएं लगावाकर झूठी वाहवाही लूटने का प्रयास कर रही है। राजस्थान के 27 लाख बेरोजगार युवाओं को आज भी बेरोजगारी भत्ते का इंतजार है, लेकिन कांग्रेस सरकार की नजर में वोट प्राप्त करने के बाद युवा अब नजरअंदाज हो गए हैं।

बिजली के बिलों का भारी भरकम भुगतान करना राज्य की जनता के लिए चुनौती बन चुका है। कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र में यह कहते हुए सरकार में आई थी कि यदि कांग्रेस सरकार बनी तो बिजली की दरों में वृद्धि नहीं करेंगे।

लेकिन रीति-नीति के अनुसार कांग्रेस सरकार ने शासन में आते ही ना केवल दरों में वृद्धि की बल्कि स्थाई शुल्क को भी बढ़ा दिया। कांग्रेस सरकार ने गरीब किसान को भाजपा सरकार द्वारा दी गई 833 रुपए प्रतिमाह बिजली के बिल में छूट को भी बंद कर दिया और गरीब किसान पर बिजली का अतिरिक्त भार डाल दिया।

यहां तक कि कोरोना काल में भी जनता को बिजली के बिल मे राहत नहीं दी। राज्य में आए दिन महिलाओं और बालिकाओं के साथ अत्याचार, दुराचार और अनाचार के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। 2 वर्षों से चल रहे पंचायत चुनाव अभी तक पूर्ण नहीं हुए है। जनता की समस्याओं से परे रहकर सरकार सिर्फ स्वयं के प्रबंधन एवं बचाव में लगी हुई है।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमावत ने भी कांग्रेस सरकार की खामियों को उजागर करते हुए जिले में भाजपा की भारी जीत का दावा किया। इस मौके पर जिला उपाध्यक्ष उत्सव जैन, भाजयुमो जिला संयोजक जसपाल आंजना, हार्दिक छोरिया आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें