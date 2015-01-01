पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहनों की बुकिंग:धनतेरस के स्वागत को तैयार हुए बाजार, छूटों की बौछार, आज से तीन दिन खरीदारी का जोर,वाहनों की बुकिंग, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, ज्वैलरी बाजार में उमड़ रहे ग्राहक

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपोत्सव का काउंटडाउन बुधवार से शुरू हो गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच बाजार को बूम देने के लिए इलेक्ट्रोनिक गैजेट्स, शोरूम, सर्राफा मार्केट, होम अप्लायसेंस, ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार सजकर तैयार हैं। सभी ने अपने अपने स्तर पर उपभोक्ताओं को लुभाने के लिए स्पेशल ऑफर्स व डिस्काउंट की बौछार शुरू कर दी है। कोई मेंबरशिप कार्ड ऑफर कर रहा है तो कोई 0% डाउन पेमेंट पर सामान देने को तैयार है। कोई एक के साथ एक फ्री तो कोई इतने रुपए की खरीदी पर निश्चित उपहार देकर इस दीपावली को यादगार बनाने में लगा है। यही कारण है कि धनतेरस से पहले ही बाजारों में चहल-पहल शुरू हो गई है।

कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन से बाजारों की रौनक मानो खत्म हो गई थी। अब अनलॉक की स्थिति में एक बार फिर बाजार पटरी पर आने को तैयार है। इस बार फिजूलखर्ची से ज्यादा लोग जरुरतों से लेकर डेकोरेशन पर ज्यादा ध्यान दे रहे हैं। व्यापारियों को उम्मीद है कि धनतेरस पर बाजार कोरोना की मंदी से उभरेगा और अच्छा कारोबार होगा। धनतेरस के लिए ज्यादा भीड़ अभी ऑटोमोबाइल्स और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानों पर नजर

आ रही है। जहां लोग पसंद के अनुसार चीजों की बुकिंग करा रहे हैं। शोरूम संचालकों के अनुसार कई लोगों ने दुपहिया वाहनों की बुकिंग करा रखी है। बाजार में लोगों का आना शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि इस बार की दीपावली पूरी तरह स्वदेशी रहेगी, क्योंकि बाजार में चायना के सामानों के विक्रय पर प्रतिबंध है। लोग भी अपने घरों को लक्ष्मी की तरह सजाने के लिए डेकोरेशन का सामान ज्यादा खरीद रहे हैं।

नवरात्र से अब तक 5 करोड़ के दुपहिया वाहन बिके, 4 करोड़ का कारोबार और होने की उम्मीद

जिले में नवरात्र से अब तक 5 करोड़ के दुपहिया वाहन बिक चुके हैं। प्रतिवर्ष की तरह इस बार भी धनतेरस तक 4 करोड का कारोबार ओर होने की उम्मीद है। त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए दुपहिया वाहन कंपनियां भी ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कई ऑफर लेकर आई हैं। जिले में दुपहिया वाहनों के 22 शोरूम हैं। प्रतिवर्ष जिलेभर में दीपावली सीजन में 15 सौ दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री होती है। ऐसे में दीपावली सीजन में 9 कराेड़ रुपए का कारोबार होता है। दुपहिया शोरूम के अजय पालीवाल ने बताया कि नवरात्र से अब तक करीब 90 वाहनों की बिक्री हाे चुकी है।

धनतेरस पर 40 वाहनों की बुकिंग है। कंपनी 3 हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट, जीरो प्रतिशत ब्याज पर फाइनेंस सुविधा जैसे ऑफर दे रही है। दुपहिया शोरूम के संजय गांधी ने बताया कि अब तक करीब 130 वाहनों की बिक्री हो चुकी है। धनतेरस पर 80 वाहनों की बुकिंग है। कंपनी 7 हजार रुपए की छूट, 5 हजार रुपए डाउन पेमेंट तथा जीरो प्रतिशत फाइनेंस की सुविधा का ऑफर ग्राहकों को दे रही है। दुपहिया शोरूम के संदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि अब तक करीब 150 वाहनों की बिक्री हो चुकी है। धनतेरस पर करीब 60 वाहनों की बुकिंग है।

कंपनी ने पहली बार 5 हजार रुपए का कैश बैक का ऑफर दिया है। इसके अलावा जीरो प्रतिशत फाइल चार्ज, ब्याज में 3 हजार रुपए तक की छूट तथा जीरो प्रतिशत ब्याज दर पर फाइनेंस की सुविधा दी जा रही है। इसी प्रकार शहर में एक और दुपहिया शोरूम के मालिक अशरफ खान पठान ने बताया कि अब तक 80 वाहनों की बिक्री हो चुकी है। धनतेरस पर 101 वाहनों की अग्रिम बुकिंग है। कंपनी की ओर से ग्राहकों को 4 हजार रुपए डाउन पेमेंट पर वाहन की सुविधा दी जा रही है।

सर्राफा बाजार
ज्वेलर्स सौरभ सालगिया ने बताया कि शहर में आभूषणों की करीब 30 दुकानें हैं। धनतेरस तक शहर में 3 करोड़ रुपए का जेवरात का कारोबार होने का अनुमान है। लॉकडाउन के कारण हुए नुकसान की भरपाई होने की पूरी उम्मीद है। खरीदारी जोर पकड़ने लगी है। शादियों के लिए लोगों ने अब खरीदारी में तेजी लाना शुरू कर दिया है। धनतेरस पर चांदी के नए व पुराने सिक्कों सहित शादी विवाह के लिए आभूषण तैयार हैं। दीपावली पर चांदी के पुराने सिक्कों की खरीद की जगह अब नए सिक्कों की खरीद अधिक होती है। इसके अलावा चांदी के बर्तन व सोने के गहनों आदि की खरीदी लोगों द्वारा की जाएगी, इसके लिए तैयारी की है। अगले महीने से शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में ज्वेलरी की मांग ज्यादा रहेगी।

कपड़ा बाजार
कपड़ा व्यापारी अंकुर दशोरिया का कहना है कि शहर में कपड़ा व गारमेंटस की करीब 80 दुकानें हैं। इस सीजन में दोनों को मिलाकर करीब 3 करोड का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। त्योहार और शादियों का सीजन आएगा तो कपड़ा व्यवसाय में और तेजी होगी। त्योहारी सीजन में एक दिन का अवकाश भी बंद होने से बाजारों में भीड़ कम होगी और व्यापार करने का मौका मिलेगा। करवा चौथ के लिए लाल रंग की साड़ी, दीपावली के लिए लहंगा चुन्नी व शादियों के लिए बनारसी सहित अन्य वैरायटी के लांछे जिनकी कीमत 150 से 3 हजार रुपए तक है। लहंगा और लांछा की कीमत 5 हजार से लेकर 25 हजार तक है। साड़ी लहंगा के साथ उसी कलर और कपड़े के मास्क भी आने लगे हैं।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बाजार
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान के व्यवसायी नितिन शर्मा का कहना है कि शहर में करीब 25 दुकानें हैं। त्योहारी सीजन तक करीब एक करोड रुपए के कारोबार का अनुमान है। लॉक डाउन के कारण हुए नुकसान की त्योहार व शादियों के सीजन में रिकवरी होगी। शादियां मार्च से अप्रैल तक की रुकी हुई हैं। शादियां अब होना शुरू होंगी। कंपनियों ने ऑफर्स देना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत एक्सट्रा वारंटी, श्योर गिफ्ट व बीमा शामिल हैं।



