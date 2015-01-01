पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन नाबालिगों का विवाह रुकवाया:जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की पहल पर नाबालिग बच्चों का विवाह रुकवाया

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की पहल पर तीन नाबालिग बच्चों का विवाह रुकवाया गया। इन नाबालिगों के विवाह की सूचना मिलने पर प्राधिकरण सचिव तथा अपर जिला एवं सैशन न्यायाधीश लक्ष्मीकांत वैष्णव ने पुलिस व प्रशासन द्वारा बाल विवाह रुकवाया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव एडीजे लक्ष्मीकांत लक्ष्मीकांत को बाल विवाह करवाए जाने की सूचना मिली।

उन्होंने तत्काल थानाधिकारी मदनलाल खटीक, तहसीलदार उज्वल जैन को बाल विवाह रुकवाए जाने के संबंध में सूचित किया गया। मामले में तत्परता दिखाते हुए तहसीलदार ने मौके पर पटवारी को रवाना किया। साथ ही पुलिस उप निरीक्षक प्रकाश चंद्र साहू मय मय पुलिसकर्मी बगवास पहुंचे।

पुलिस की मौजूदगी में बाल विवाह के बारे में जानकारी ली गई। जांच में पाया गया कि तीन बच्चों का विवाह करवाया जा रहा है। यह तीनों ही बच्चे दस्तावेजों के अनुसार नाबालिग हैं। इस पर बच्चों के पिता को बच्चों का विवाह बालिग होने पर करने के लिए पाबंद किया गया।

