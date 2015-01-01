पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास पर चर्चा:रेलवे के पश्चिम मंडल की बैठक में कई प्रोजेक्ट की स्थिति पर सांसद ने दिए सुझाव

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • चित्तौड़-नीमच रेलमार्ग दोहरीकरण कार्य की गति बढ़े: जोशी

रेलवे के वर्तमान में प्रगतिशील विकास कार्यों की अब गति बढ़ानी चाहिए। यह बात सांसद सीपी जोशी ने रेलवे की पश्चिम मंडल की मंडलीय समिति की बैठक में कही। सांसद जोशी ने कहा कि इस वर्ष विकास कार्यों की गति प्रभावित हुई है। अब गति बढ़ाकर समय सीमा में इन कार्यों को पूर्ण करना चाहिए ताकि रेलवे के क्षेत्र में चित्तौड़गढ़ संसदीय क्षेत्र के महत्वपूर्ण विकास कार्य पूर्ण हो सकें।

सांसद जोशी ने कहा कि नीमच-बड़ीसादड़ी (48 किमी) नवीन रेलमार्ग की स्वीकृति होकर बजट आबंटन हो चुका हैं, लेकिन अब तक कार्य शुरू नहीं हुआ है। जिसे शीघ्र शुरू करवाया जाए। रतलाम-नीमच-निंबाहेड़ा-चित्तौड़गढ़-चंदेरिया विद्युतीकरण कार्य की गति बढ़ाते हुए कार्य शीघ्र पूर्ण किया जाए।

चित्तौड़गढ़-नीमच रेलमार्ग दोहरीकरण कार्य शीघ्रता से पूर्ण किया जाए। नीमच-रतलाम रेलमार्ग दोहरीकरण कार्य में प्रगति नहीं हुई हैं, इसे शुरू किया जाए। चित्तौड़गढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर स्वीकृत लिफ्ट एवं एस्केलेटर के कार्य को शीघ्र पूर्ण किया जाए। सभी प्लेटफार्म पर शेड निर्माण कराया जाए। प्लेटफार्म के दोनों ओर टाॅयलेट का निर्माण हाे। कुलियों की व्यवस्था की जाए। पार्किंग आवश्यकता से छोटी है जिसे बड़ा करवाकर शेड लगवाएं।

प्रतापगढ़ से बांसवाड़ा रेल लाइन सर्वे पर चर्चा की

बैठक में मंदसौर से प्रतापगढ़ एवं प्रतापगढ़ से बांसवाड़ा रेल लाइन सर्वे की स्थिति के बारे में बातचीत की। विभिन्न रेलवे स्टेशनों पर यात्री सुविधाओं ट्रेनों के ठहराव आदि पर भी चर्चा हुई। सांसद जोशी ने अपने सुझावों से अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाकर इनके शीघ्र निराकरण के लिए कहा।

निंबाहेड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर इन ट्रेनों का हो ठहराव

निम्बाहेड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर सुबह 6 से दोपहर 12 बजे के बीच चित्तौड़गढ़ से निम्बाहेड़ा की ओर से कोई ट्रेन नहीं हैं। इस दौरान पैसेंजर ट्रेन चित्तौड़गढ़-निम्बाहेड़ा-नीमच आरंभ करने की चर्चा की। निम्बाहेड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर जयपुर-हैदराबाद साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 12719/12720, हैदराबाद साप्ताहिक ट्रेन 17019/17020, ओका-नाथद्वारा (सप्ताह में 2 बार) ट्रेन 19575/19576, इंदौर-बीकानेर (प्रति शनिवार) ट्रेन 19333/19334, ट्रेन 19413/19414 एवं ट्रेन 19337/19338 का ठहराव पर चर्चा की। शंभूपुरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन 19329/19330 एवं 19327/19328 का ठहराव किया जाए।

इन ट्रेनों को वापस चलाने की बात रखी... सांसद सीपी जोशी ने कहा कि लाॅकडाउन के कारण बंद हुई ट्रेन संख्या 19329/19330 उदयपुर-इन्दौर-उदयपुर ट्रेन 59811/59812 रतलाम-आगरा फोर्ट ट्रेन 14801/14802 इन्दौर-जोधपुर-इन्दौर ट्रेन 79301/79302 भीलवाड़ा-रतलाम डेमू ट्रेन को विशेष ट्रेनों की श्रेणी में लेकर शुरू करने की जरूरत है।

