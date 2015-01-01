पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में कम हो रहा है कोरोना का संक्रमण:राहत की खबर; जिले में 4 दिन बाद कोराेना का नया पॉजिटिव नहीं मिला

प्रतापगढ़
प्रतापगढ़ जिले में दिसंबर का महीना कोरोना के मामले में कुछ अच्छा और कुछ बुरा रहा है। 7 दिसंबर, 8 दिसंबर 10 और इसके बाद अब 15 दिसंबर को भी कोरोना का कोई भी संक्रमण का केस प्रतापगढ़ जिले में सामने नहीं आया है। जिले में अब कोरोना की रफ्तार कुछ थमती हुई नजर आ रही है।

हालांकि इन दिनों के बीच कुछ ऐसे दिन भी रहे जब कभी 10 तो कभी कोरोना के 9 पॉजिटिव केस एक साथ आए थे। दिसंबर के 15 दिनों में 11 दिनों तक कोरोना के कुल 46 मरीज सामने आए थे। जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 1115 पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 1000 मरीज कोरोना से वापस रिकवर भी हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में वर्तमान में जिले भर में कोरोना के 115 एक्टिव मरीज है।

मंगलवार को प्रतापगढ़ जिले से 350 लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट आई है इनमें से सभी की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव रही। कोरोना के प्रतापगढ़ जिले से अब तक 31 हजार 578 सैंपल जांच के लिए भिजवाए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 29563 मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जबकि अभी भी 900 सैंपल की जांच की जानी बाकी है। जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 15 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

