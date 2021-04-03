पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:डेढ़ डिग्री बढ़कर रात का पारा 10.5 डिग्री, अधिकतम 31.5

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
प्रतापगढ़ जिले में सर्दी का असर अब फिर से काफी कम होने लगा है। दिन के समय जहां गर्मी के मौसम जैसा नजारा दिखाई देने लगा है तो वहीं रात का तापमान भी अब वापस लगातार बढ़ रहा है। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के हिसाब से फरवरी की शुरुआत से ही तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने लगी है।

हालांकि आगामी दिनों में बारिश की संभावना है, ऐसे में फिर से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है। धरियावद क्षेत्र में रात की सर्दी अब कम होती चली जा रही है, लेकिन गुरुवार को दिन को पूर्वी हवा का दबाव होने के कारण 1 डिग्री तापमान कम होने के साथ सर्दी का असर बना रहा। लेकिन रात को पश्चिमी हवा होने से 1.5 डिग्री तापमान बढ़ गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार गुरुवार को दिन का तापमान 32.5 डिग्री से घटकर 31.5 व रात्रि का तापमान 9 डिग्री से बढ़कर 10.5 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया।

रबी की फसलें पकी, अब दाना निकालने का वक्त
कस्बे सहित आसपास गांव में 2 दिनों से मौसम परिवर्तन होने पर किसान चिंतित नजर आ रहे हैं। दिनभर ठंडी हवा चलने का दाैर चलता रहा। इसी के साथ बादल छाए रहे। किसानों का कहना है कि ऐसे में रबी की फसल को समेटना जरूरी हो गया है। जो अगेती फसलें थी वह पकने की कगार पर है। इन फसलों में नुकसान हो सकता है। बाद में बोई गई फसलों में बारिश से फायदा भी मिलेगा। हालांकि इससे ज्यादा ओलावृष्टि की आशंका से किसान चिंतित हो रहे हैं। मसूर, लहसुन, गेहूं की फसलें भी पकने से या तो काट ली गई है या काटी जाने वाली है। इसके साथ ही अब इस मौसम में बारिश होने के कारण फसलों में कई तरह के रोग पनपने का खतरा भी पैदा हो गया है।

