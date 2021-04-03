पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग:अब आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर ही मिलेगा लाभार्थी का डाटा

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग 1 अप्रैल से लागू करेगा योजना, प्रतापगढ़ पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट में शामिल है

अब आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ लेने वाले लाभार्थियों का पूरा डाटा मिल सकेगा। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग एक अप्रैल से सामाजिक अंकेक्षण योजना लागू करने जा रहा है। नरेगा योजना के बाद दूसरा महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग होगा, जो सामाजिक अंकेक्षण कराने जा रहा है।

विभाग के शासन सचिव डॉ. केके पाठक ने बताया कि पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट में फिलहाल उदयपुर सहित 12 जिलों को शामिल किया गया है। प्रदेश के हर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर हर लाभार्थी का डाटा दिखे यह प्रयास विभाग एक अप्रैल से लागू करने जा रहा है। यदि पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट सफल रहा तो आने वाले समय में प्रतापगढ़ जिले को भी इसमें जोड़ा जाएगा।

प्रतापगढ़ में करीब 1214 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र हैं। इन पर करीब 96 हजार बच्चे और महिलाएं लाभांवित हो रहे हैं। समेकित बाल विकास सेवाएं के निदेशक डॉ. प्रतिभा सिंह ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने वित्त एवं विनियोग विधेयक पर चर्चा के दौरान आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर की जा रही सेवाओं की पारदर्शिता, गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पायलेट आधार पर सामाजिक आधार पर अंकेक्षण की आवश्यकता जताई थी।

फिलहाल इन 12 जिलों को किया है शामिल
पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत फिलहाल उदयपुर के अलावा राजसमंद, जयपुर, जोधपुर, अलवर, करौली, सिरोही, बांरा, अजमेर, बाडमेर, जालौर और बीकानेर जिले को शामिल किया गया है। अगर इन जिलों में यह प्रोजेक्ट सफल रहता है तो इसे प्रदेश भर में लागू कर दिया जाएगा। ऐसे में हर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर लाभार्थी का डाटा मिल सकेगा।

छह सदस्यीय दल मनोनीत
सामाजिक अंकेक्षण के लिए पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट में चयनित जिलों में हर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के लिए एक छह सदस्यीय दल गठित किया गया है। इसमें वार्ड पंच, ग्राम साथिनी, आशा सहयोगिनी तथा सिविल सोसायटी के तीन सदस्य शामिल होंगे। इन सभी को सामाजिक अंकेक्षण के लिए जयपुर में दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया है।

प्रतापगढ़ में 1214 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र
प्रदेश में फिलहाल 62 हजार 500 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र हैं। इनसे 40 लाख से अधिक बच्चे, गर्भवती व धात्री महिलाएं विभाग की विभिन्न योजनाओं से जुड़कर लाभांवित हो रहे हैं। प्रतापगढ़ जिले में आंगनबाड़ी के 1214 केंद्र पर करीब 75 हजार बच्चे और 21 हजार गर्भवती व धात्री महिलाएं लाभांवित हो रही हैं।

