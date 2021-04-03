पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य बजट से प्रतापगढ़ को आस:राज्य बजट से हमारी 3 बड़ी उम्मीदें; मेडिकल कॉलेज का काम शुरू करवाना, धरियावद में पालिका, कृषि मंडी खोलने की मंजूरी चाहिए

प्रतापगढ2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रतापगढ़, धरियावद और छोटीसादड़ी के लोगों ने बताई विकास की जरूरतें, विधायकों से उम्मीद-वे घोषणा करवाएं

आगामी दिनों में राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी होने वाले बजट को लेकर आमजन के दिलों में कई तरह की अपेक्षाएं हैं। इनमें विधानसभा क्षेत्र वाइज लोगों की अलग-अलग उम्मीदें हैं। प्रतापगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विधायक रामलाल मीणा से जिले की सबसे बड़ी उम्मीद मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण की है।

इस वर्ष अगर इसे शुरू करने को लेकर राज्य सरकार हरी झंडी देती है तो एक तरफ जहां रोजगार के अवसर निर्माण होंगे तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ जिले की साख मेडिकल क्षेत्र में बढ़ेगी। प्रतापगढ़ में उद्योगों और पर्यटन को फिलहाल सरकार अलग-अलग दृष्टि से देख रही है, जबकि इसे एक नजर से देख कर अगर उद्योगों के लिए आवंटित जमीन पर पर्यटन के उपयोग की स्वीकृति इस बार सरकार बजट में देती है तो प्रतापगढ़ के विकास को नए आयाम मिलेंगे।

फिलहाल प्रतापगढ़ से करीब 20,000 से ज्यादा लोग रोजगार के लिए मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, दिल्ली आदि में रह रहे हैं। ऐसे में उद्योगों और औद्योगिक इकाइयों की स्वीकृति के बाद स्थानीय स्तर पर रोजगार के अवसर पैदा होंगे तो इन लोगों को बाहर जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। इसी तरह धरियावद विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विधायक गौतम लाल मीणा से लोगों को नगर पालिका का दर्जा मिलने और कृषि मंडी की स्वीकृति की उम्मीद सबसे बड़ी है। छोटीसादड़ी और निंबाहेड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना की से क्षेत्र में डेयरी, फार्मिंग आदि के विकास की उम्मीद आमजन कर रहे हैं।

लोगों ने रखी उम्मीदें, अब सरकार को करनी है पूरी
1. प्रतापगढ़ में मालवा कॉलोनी निवासी संदीप शर्मा का कहना है कि मेडिकल कॉलेज की स्वीकृति तो मिल चुकी है, लेकिन इसका निर्माण राज्य सरकार अगर इसी वर्ष शुरू करा दे तो जल्द ही जिले का यह सपना पूरा हो सकेगा।
2. पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र कुमार बोरदिया का कहना है कि उद्योगों के लिए आवंटित जमीन पर पर्यटन के लिए स्वीकृति सरकार को देनी चाहिए। इससे रोजगार में वृद्धि होगी। तीन या पांच सितारा होटल खुलने पर 30 किमी में आने वाले पर्यटकों का यहां ठहराव हो सकेगा।
3. हाउसिंग बोर्ड निवासी मनदीप सिंह का कहना है कि अभी बाइपास का निर्माण अधूरा है इस वजह से शहर के अंदर बड़ी गाड़ियों का ट्रैफिक और हादसे होना आम बात है। सरकार को इसे गति देकर शहर की समस्या को दूर करना चाहिए।
4. राजेंद्र नगर निवासी प्रेमचंद मीणा का कहना है कि स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की कमी प्रतापगढ़ लंबे समय से झेल रहा है। जिले में उमावि में करीब 30 से 35% फैकल्टी ही है। ऐसे में विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई को नुकसान होता है। अस्पतालों में डॉक्टर और विशेषज्ञों की कमी है।

2 बार के बजट के धरियावद को खास नहीं मिल रहा, इस बार बड़ी उम्मीद
धरियावद विधानसभा के उपखंड क्षेत्र में विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा भाजपा से है तो सरकार कांग्रेस की है। पिछले 2 वर्ष से यहां की जनता को बजट में कुछ खास नहीं मिल पाया है। विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा के अनुसार पिछली सरकार के स्वीकृत विकास कार्यों को वर्तमान सरकार प्रमुखता में नहीं रख रही है। क्षेत्र में जनता की प्रमुख मांगों में धरियावद को नगर पालिका का दर्जा देने, कृषि मंडी खोलने की मांग शामिल है। क्षेत्र में जाखम बांध की नहरों से सिंचित और असिंचित 58 हजार हेक्टर भूमि पर बम्पर पैदावार होती है। जबकि यहां के किसानों को अपनी फसल बाहर जाकर बेचने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ता है। वर्ष 2019-20 के बजट में कृषि मंडी खोलने की घोषणा तो कर दी गई, लेकिन कृषि मंडी की विवादित जमीन का उच्च न्यायालय में निस्तारण कराने में सरकार रूचि नहीं दिखा रही है।

सड़कों की कनेक्टिविटी सुधरे
विधायक ने बताया कि प्रतापगढ़ मध्यप्रदेश सीमा से धरियावद होते हुए झलारा, डूंगरपुर बिच्छीवाड़ा तक स्टेट हाईवे की मांग की जाएगी। साथ ही धरियावद-लसाड़िया का मार्ग स्वीकृत हो चुका था लेकिन वन विभाग की आपत्ति का समाधान वर्तमान सरकार द्वारा नहीं किया गया। इससे रास्ता और ज्यादा क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुका है। इस सड़क को पूर्ण कराने सहित क्षेत्र की दर्जनों सड़कों के बजट का भी आग्रह किया जाएगा। लसाड़िया उपखंड मुख्यालय पर राजकीय महाविद्यालय भवन के अधूरे पड़े कार्य को पूर्ण करवाने, पंचायत सहायक को नियमित करने और क्षेत्र में पेयजल, बिजली, चिकित्सा अाैर शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में रिक्त पड़े अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों के पदों को भरने की मांग की जाएगी।

जनप्रतिनिधि और आमजन लगाए बैठे हैं उम्मीद
इधर, ग्रामीण घनश्याम पुरी, सरपंच केबी मीणा, प्रकाश कोठारी, हरिसिंह कोठारी, चंद्रपालसिंह राणावत, बाबूलाल विजयवर्गीय, सीपी दोशी, मीणा समाज अध्यक्ष धूलचंद मीणा ने बताया कि कर्ममोचिनी नदी पुलिया के दोनों और स्नान घाट, सत्यनारायण मंदिर के सामने सार्वजनिक पार्क बनवाने, उदयपुर इंदौर वाया धरियावद रात्रिकालीन रोडवेज बस सेवा शुरू करने के साथ प्रतापगढ़ वाया धरियावद अहमदाबाद बस सेवा शुरू करने, धरियावद में खेल स्टेडियम बनवाने की मांगे भी लगातार करते आए हैं।

