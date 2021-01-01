पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:पटवार संघ ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम भेजा ज्ञापन

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
पटवारियों की विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर, राजस्थान पटवार संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष पुष्पेंद्र मीणा के नेतृत्व में पटवारी होने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। जिला मीडिया प्रभारी घनश्याम टेलर ने बताया कि 30 जनवरी 2021 को जयपुर में आयोजित प्रांतीय महासमिति में लिए गए निर्णयानुसार एवं वेतन विसंगति दूर किए जाने की मांग को लेकर, पटवार संघ द्वारा वर्तमान में चलाए जा रहे आंदोलन पटवारी हक यात्रा कार्यक्रम के तहत 3 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर पूरे राजस्थान में एक ज्ञापन दिए गए हैं।

ज्ञापन में वेतन विसंगति दूर करने, चयनित वेतनमान परिलाभ के नियमों में संशोधन करने एवं पूर्व में हुए समझौतों को लागू करने की मांग की गई है। यदि सरकार द्वारा मांगे नहीं मानी गई तो, अतिरिक्त पटवार मंडलों के कार्य का बहिष्कार अनवरत जारी रहेगा।

राज्य के समस्त पटवारी, सरकारी सोशल साइट ग्रुप एवं अन्य सरकारी सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप से लेफ्ट हो जाएंगे। ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का कार्य नहीं करेंगे, 8 फरवरी को समस्त संभाग मुख्यालयों पर, रैली निकालकर लाल बस्ता सड़क पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन करेंगे।

20 फरवरी को रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन कर, एक यूनिट 3600 के नाम कार्यक्रम का आयोजन करेंगे। राजकीय अवकाश के दिनों में सरकारी कार्य नहीं करेंगे।

इसके उपरांत भी सरकार सुनवाई नहीं करती है तो, आगामी 28 फरवरी को, वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से, मीटिंग कर, आंदोलन की आगामी रूपरेखा एवं रणनीति को तय करते हुए आंदोलन को और अधिक उग्र किया जाएगा।
यह रहे मौजूद : इस अवसर पर प्रभुलाल मीणा, दीपक कुमावत, भगवतीलाल, पदमा बारीवाल, रजनीश लबाना अर्जुन भोई, नागेश दर्जी सहित कई पटवारी उपस्थित रहे।

