जिला परिषद:पहले चरण में जिला परिषद के 8 वार्ड, प्रतापगढ़ और धरियावद पंचायत समिति में मतदान आज

प्रतापगढ़. प्रथम चरण के चुनाव को लेकर मतदान दलों को की रवानगी से पहले प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।
  • दोनों पंचायत समितियों के 214386 मतदाता करेंगे प्रत्याशियोंं के भाग्य का फैसला

प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति और धरियावद पंचायत समिति में पहले चरण के तहत सोमवार को मतदान होगा। जिला परिषद/पंचायत समिति सदस्य को लेकर प्रथम चरण के मतदान के साथ 23 नवम्बर को पंचायत चुनाव का बिगुल बज रहा है। इस बार दोनों पंचायत समिति में महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या पुरुषों से 193 ज्यादा है।

दोनों पंचायत समितियों में जहां पुरुषों की संख्या 107096 है, वहीं महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 107289 हैं। ऐसे में महिला मतदाता उम्मीदवारों के जीत-हार का फैसला करने में अहम भूमिका निभाएगी। धरियावद में महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या ज्यादा है वहीं प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में महिलाओं के मुकाबले पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या ज्यादा है। इसको लेकर जिला निर्वाचन शाखा की ओर से तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अनुपमा जोरवाल ने चुनाव की अंतिम तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।

प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 19 और धरियावद में 17 वार्डों में है चुनाव
तुलनात्मक रूप से केवल एक आंकड़े में ही प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति धरियावद पंचायत क्षेत्र से बड़ी है, वह यह है कि प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में वार्डों की संख्या 19 है जबकि धरियावद पंचायत समिति में वार्डों की संख्या 17 है। धरियावद पंचायत समिति में जिला परिषद के 4 वार्ड आते हैं। इनमें वार्ड नंबर 4, 5, 6 और 7 आते हैं। जबकि प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में भी जिला परिषद के 4 वार्ड आते हैं। इन वार्ड में वार्ड नंबर 3, 14, 15 और 16 शामिल है।

प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में धरियावद से करीब तीन चौथाई जनसंख्या

प्रथम चरण के चुनाव में प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 35 ग्राम पंचायतों के 125 मतदान केन्द्रों पर पुरुष 42 हजार 702 व महिला 42 हजार 695 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इसी तरह धरियावद पंचायत समिति में 47 ग्राम पंचायतों के 212 मतदान केन्द्रों पर पुरुष 64 हजार 394 व महिला 64 हजार 594 मतदाता मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। मतदान सुबह 7.30 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक होगा। जिला मुख्यालय होने के बावजूद प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में कुल 35 ग्राम पंचायतों में 85398 मतदाता हैं, जबकि धरियावद पंचायत समिति में 47 ग्राम पंचायतों में कुल 128988 मतदाता हैं। दूसरी तरफ धरियावद पंचायत समिति में 212 वार्ड हैं, जबकि प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 125 वार्ड है।

राजनीतिक दृष्टिकोण से भी महत्वपूर्ण है यह 8 वार्ड
ऐसे में अगर राजनीतिक दृष्टिकोण से भी देखा जाए तो जिले के 8 पंचायत समितियों में से प्रतापगढ़, धरियावद दो ऐसी पंचायत है जो जिला परिषद चुनाव में जिला प्रमुख चुनाव के निर्धारण करने के लिए भी अहम मानी जा रही है। क्योंकि जिला परिषद के 17 में से 8 वार्ड इन 2 पंचायत समितियों के ही अधीन है। कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष भानु प्रताप सिंह राणावत और भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमावत भी इन दो पंचायत समितियों के ही निवासी है। इसी के साथ विधायक रामलाल मीणा और बीजेपी की तरफ से पूर्व मंत्री नंदलाल मीणा, निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख सारिका मीणा का गृह क्षेत्र भी प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में ही है।

मतदान को लेकर आज सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित
जिले में मतदान दिवस के दिन सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अनुपमा जोरवाल ने बताया कि पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं (जिला परिषद् एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य) का मतदान चार चरणों में सम्पन्न होगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण का चुनाव 23 नवम्बर सोमवार को पंचायत समिति प्रतापगढ़ व धरियावद का होगा। इसी तरह से द्वितीय चरण का चुनाव 27 नवम्बर, शुक्रवार को पंचायत समिति अरनोद व दलोट, तृतीय चरण का चुनाव 1 दिसम्बर, मंगलवार को पंचायत समिति सुहागपुरा व पीपलखूंट तथा चतुर्थ चरण का चुनाव 5 दिसम्बर, शनिवार को पंचायत समिति धमोत्तर एवं छोटीसादड़ी में होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान दिवस के दिन संबंधित क्षेत्रों में सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा।

