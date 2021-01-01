पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभापति के लिए नामांकन दाखिल:नगर परिषद में सभापति के लिए भाजपा से रामकन्या गुर्जर, कांग्रेस से जया कुमावत ने नामांकन दाखिल किया

छोटीसादड़ी3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा : रामकन्या गुर्जर। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस से फातेमा बोहरा तो भाजपा से रेखा व्यास ने दिया आवेदन, कांग्रेस में नामांकन भरने वाली दावेदार खुद नहीं पहुंची
  • प्रतापगढ़ में कांग्रेस के 19 में से सिर्फ एक पार्षद ने तो भाजपा के 21 में से छह ने ली पद की शपथ

प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद और छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका में मंगलवार को अध्यक्ष और सभापति के लिए आवेदन दिए गए। प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद में जहां भाजपा की तरफ से वार्ड नंबर 10 से जीतने वाली राम कन्या गुर्जर ने तो कांग्रेस की तरफ से वार्ड 30 से जीतने वाली जया कुमावत ने सभापति के लिए आवेदन किया है।

भाजपा की तरफ से पूजा गुर्जर ने डमी आवेदन भी डाला है। इसी तरह छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस की तरफ से फातेमा बोहरा तो भाजपा की तरफ से रेखा व्यास ने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए आवेदन किया है। प्रतापगढ़, छोटीसादड़ी दोनों ही जगहों पर कांग्रेस के आवेदन करने वाले उम्मीदवार खुद नहीं पहुंचे। उनके प्रस्तावक ने ही आवेदन किया। जबकि भाजपा में प्रतापगढ़ से राम कन्या गुर्जर ने खुद ही आकर आवेदन किया।

उनके साथ में भाजपा के पांच अन्य पार्षद भी मौजूद रहे। सभी छह पार्षद ने मिलकर इस दौरान शपथ भी ली। जबकि कांग्रेस की तरफ से सिर्फ एक पार्षद सेवंतीलाल चंडालिया ने ही निर्वाचन की शपथ ली। हालांकि दोनों ही पार्टियों से इस दौरान पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

दोनों पार्टियों की तरफ से अपने प्रत्याशियों के सिंबल भी एसडीएम को दिए गए। बुधवार को नामांकन की जांच होगी तो 4 फरवरी को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकते हैं। इसके बाद चुनाव चिह्नाें का आवंटन कर दिया जाएगा। 7 फरवरी को सुबह 10 बजे से मतदान होगा। मतगणना के तुरंत बाद सभापति और अध्यक्ष का निर्वाचन होगा।

इस तरह लगी रामकन्या गुर्जर के नाम पर मुहर : भाजपा की ओर से मंगलवार को नामांकन के दौरान राम कन्या गुर्जर ने नगर परिषद में सभापति का आवेदन दिया है। दे खुद और उनके पति प्रह्लाद गुर्जर पूर्व पार्षद रह चुके हैं। दोनों शहरी राजनीति में लगातार एक्टिव हैं। शहर में विभिन्न जगहों पर शौचालय निर्माण के बाद वह चर्चा में आए थे।

दूसरी तरफ पहले सभापति रेस में दावेदार मानी जा रही किरण बत्रा जरूर महिला मोर्चा की जिलाध्यक्ष हैं, लेकिन वे पिछले 1 साल से ही सक्रिय नजर आ रही थी। ऐसे में श्री चंद कृपलानी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा ने बैठक के बाद रामकन्या गुर्जर के नाम पर मोहर लगाई।

भाजपा के पार्षद बाहर नजर आए और कांग्रेस के ज्यादातर कड़ी बाड़ाबंदी में
भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ने ही अपने जीतने वाले प्रत्याशियों की फिलहाल बाड़ा बंदी कर रखी है। लेकिन इनमें से दोनों ही पार्टियों के कुछ ऐसे प्रत्याशी हैं, जिन पर पार्टी के आला पदाधिकारियों को काफी विश्वास है इसके चलते वे बाड़ाबंदी से बाहर नजर आ रहे हैं। कांग्रेस में जहां सेवंतीलाल चंडालिया ऐसा ही नाम है तो वहीं भाजपा में रामकन्या गुर्जर, प्रीति सोमानी, दीपक डोसी, थमीश मोदी, वर्षा कुंवर, पूजा गुर्जर इस लिस्ट में शामिल दिखाई दिए।

इन चेहरों से जो समीकरण नजर आ रहे हैं, वे यह भी बता रहे हैं कि भाजपा को सेंधमारी का डर नहीं है तो कांग्रेस भी विपक्ष में बैठने का मन बना चुकी है।

यह रहे माैजूद :सभापति नामांकन के दौरान भाजपा की तरफ से चुनाव प्रभारी हर्षवर्धन सिंह राठौड़, जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमावत, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख बद्रीलाल पाटीदार, प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति के प्रधान रमेश मीणा, जिला महामंत्री गजेंद्र चंडालिया, प्रभारी प्रेम मोहन सोमानी, पूर्व पार्षद प्रहलाद गुर्जर, नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष रितेश सोमानी, पिंकेश पोरवाल आदि मौजूद रहे। प्रतापगढ़ में सभापति नामांकन के दौरान कांग्रेस की तरफ पूर्व चेयरमैन ओम प्रकाश ओझा, पूर्व मंडी अध्यक्ष और एआइसीसी अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र चंडालिया, पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष उदय लाल अहीर मौजूद थे।

छोटीसादड़ी में रेखा व्यास नामांकन करने पहुंची, जबकि कांग्रेस नेे प्रस्तावक का सहारा लिया

कांग्रेस : छोटीसादड़ी. नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चल रहे दावेदारों में मंगलवार को कांग्रेस की ओर से भी खुलासा हो गया। कांग्रेस ने वार्ड तीन से निर्विरोध निर्वाचित फातेमा बोहरा को अध्यक्ष पद के लिए उतारा है। मंगलवार को सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना व उपप्रधान विक्रम आंजना की मौजूदगी में वार्ड नं 21 से निविरोध निर्वाचित पार्षद नागेश रेगर ने प्रस्तावक के रूप में फ़ातेमा बोहरा का आवदेन दिया। इस दौरान वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता अमृतलाल बंडी, नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम पाटीदार, पूर्व नगरपालिका उपाध्यक्ष रुस्तम खान पठान, पूर्व नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर शर्मा, पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष गोपाल लाल शर्मा, पूर्व बार अध्यक्ष पहलाद मेघवाल, आशीष शर्मा समरथ साहू, यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुमित चपलोत, उपाध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा, पूर्व पार्षद अरविंद नाहर, नरेंद्र राव मराठा, सेमरथली जीएसएस अध्यक्ष मोहनलाल आंजना, यशवंत चौधरी, अर्पित लोहार मौजूद थे।

भाजपा : छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका में भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड नं 19 से निर्वाचित पार्षद रेखा व्यास ने नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी विनोद कुमार मल्होत्रा के समक्ष पार्टी पदाधिकारियों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ नामांकन दाखिल किया। इस दौरान चुनाव प्रभारी मिट्ठू लाल जाट, भाजपा जिला महामंत्री प्रदीप उपाध्याय, नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष रामचंद्र माली, पार्षद राहुल यादव, वीरेंद्र सिंह आंजना, प्रकाश कुमावत, विजय सिंह पाटीदार, पंकज सोनी, सुरेश गुजराती, मनोज दक, पुरुषोत्तम उपाध्याय, पूर्व पार्षद सुमित शर्मा, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि प्रदीप व्यास, पूर्व पार्षद भेरूलाल मोहिल, समरथमल आर्य, शशिकांत शर्मा, अजित दुग्गड़, दिनेश कासमा आदि मौजूद थे।

