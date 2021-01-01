पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाड़ाबंदी:वार्डों का रिव्यू किया फिर बाड़ाबंदी की दूसरी खेप रवाना की, अनुमानित परिणाम के आधार पर प्रत्याशियों को घटाया-बढ़ाया

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा और कांग्रेस को सता रहा सेंध का डर, अब तक भाजपा के 29 तो कांग्रेस के 32 से ज्यादा प्रत्याशी बाड़ाबंदी में

प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद और छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका के लिए गुरुवार को मतदान के तुरंत बाद ही भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों पार्टियों ने संभावित विजेता प्रत्याशियों के लिए बाड़ाबंदी शुरू कर दी। शुक्रवार को भी बाड़ाबंदी का यह क्रम जारी रहा। दोनों पार्टियों ने शुक्रवार को सभी वार्ड के रिव्यू के अनुसार बाड़ा बंदी में ले जाए गए प्रत्याशियों को कुछ घटाया है तो कुछ बढ़ाया है। गुपचुप तरीके से बाड़ा बंदी की दूसरी खेप भी शुक्रवार को रवाना हुई। इससे पहले गुरुवार रात में भी प्रत्याशियों को इधर-उधर ले जाने का काम चलता रहा।

वर्तमान में भाजपा के दोनों नगर निकायाें के मिलाकर भाजपा के करीब 29 तो कांग्रेस के 32 से ज्यादा प्रत्याशी बाड़ाबंदी में हैं। इनके अलावा 4 निर्दलीय भी प्रतापगढ़ से इस बाड़ाबंदी में ले जाए जा चुके हैं। निर्दलीय में से भाजपा कितनों को ले गई है और कांग्रेस कितनों को ले गई है, इसकी जानकारी फिलहाल बाहर नहीं आ सकी है।

लेकिन वार्ड के रिव्यू और सट्टा बाजार के आंकड़ों का विश्लेषण करने के बाद दोनों पार्टियों ने अपने प्रत्याशियों की संख्या में फेरबदल किया है। फिलहाल दोनों ही पार्टियां प्रतापगढ़ और छोटीसादड़ी में अपने-अपने बोर्ड बनाने का दावा कर रही है। लेकिन इसकी सच्चाई 31 जनवरी को मतगणना के बाद ही सामने आ पाएगी। फिलहाल दोनों पार्टियों को प्रत्याशियों के बीच सेंध लगने की आशंका बनी हुई है।

सट्टा बाजार और वार्ड रिव्यू में दो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के जितने की खबर से बदल रहे समीकरण
प्रतापगढ़ में तो दोनों पार्टियों ने 17 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों में से करीब 4 को भी इस बाड़ाबंदी में शामिल कर दिया है। प्रतापगढ़ में भाजपा ने अपने 16 तो कांग्रेस ने 18 उम्मीदवारों को बाड़ाबंदी में भेजा है।

हालांकि छोटीसादड़ी में 2 में से किसी भी निर्दलीय को भाजपा या कांग्रेस ने बाड़ाबंदी में नहीं डाला है, लेकिन 21 वार्ड के भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों के कुल 42 प्रत्याशियों में से 27 को बाड़ाबंदी में भिजवा दिया गया है। शुक्रवार को दोनों ही पार्टियों ने कुछ प्रत्याशियों को वापस भेजा तो कुछ को अपने साथ लिया। इसके पीछे एक तरफ जहां पार्टियों ने वार्ड रिव्यू को मुख्य आधार बनाया तो वहीं सट्टा बाजार की खबरों का भी इसमें अहम रोल रहा।

एक जगह नहीं रख कर बदलेंगे स्थान
भाजपा और कांग्रेस की तरफ से फिलहाल निंबाहेड़ा की होटलों को ही बाड़ाबंदी के लिए मुख्य केंद्र बनाया गया है। लेकिन अब यह भी सामने आ रहा है कि 31 जनवरी से पहले भी इन प्रत्याशियों को रखने की जगह में बदलाव किया जाएगा। दोनों ही पार्टियां अपने-अपने एंगल से निंबाहेड़ा को सेफ मान रही है।

निंबाहेड़ा में कांग्रेस के लिए एडवांटेज यह है कि यहां पर नगर पालिका में अध्यक्ष कांग्रेस से है। जबकि भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री श्री चंद कृपलानी निंबाहेड़ा के हैं। 31 जनवरी तक निंबाहेड़ा में दोनों ही पार्टियां होटल परिवर्तन करने के साथ ही शहर परिवर्तन भी कर सकती है। कांग्रेस अगर अपने प्रत्याशियों को यहां से हटाती है तो इन्हें चित्तौड़गढ़ में शिफ्ट कर सकती है, जबकि भाजपा इनको मंदसौर की तरफ ले जा सकती है।

मतदान से 1 सप्ताह पहले ही कर ली थी प्लानिंग
संभावित विजयी प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी की प्लानिंग दोनों पार्टियों ने काफी दिन पहले से ही कर रखी थी। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि चुनाव नतीजों के दिन यानी 31 जनवरी को बाड़ाबंदी को अंतिम रूप दिया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को दोनों ही पार्टियों ने कुछ प्रत्याशियों को इधर-उधर किया है। ऐसे में दोनों की संख्या में इजाफा देखने को मिला है।

दोनों ही पार्टियों की ओर से मतदान के आधार पर फिलहाल जो कैल्कुलेशन निकाला जा रहा है, उसको देखते हुए यह तैयारी की गई है। गुरुवार को मतदान के बाद प्रतापगढ़ और छोटीसादड़ी दोनों में मिलाकर भाजपा ने अपने 29 तो कांग्रेस ने 32 उम्मीदवारों को एहतियातन बाड़ाबंदी में डाला है। 31 जनवरी को जैसे ही चुनाव के नतीजे घोषित होंगे, इसके बाद विजेताओं को मतगणना स्थल पर लाकर निर्वाचन प्रमाण पत्र देने के तुरंत बाद वापस बाड़ाबंदी में भेज दिया जाएगा।

कांग्रेस के लिए मंत्री, विधायक का घर बना जंक्शन तो भाजपा ने बदले ठिकाने

गुरुवार शाम को जैसे ही मतदान हुआ तो कांग्रेस अपने प्रत्याशियों को सबसे पहले विधायक रामलाल मीणा के घर पर एकत्र करने में जुट गई। शुक्रवार को भी यह क्रम चलता रहा। दूसरी तरफ छोटीसादड़ी में सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना का निवास और उनकी जगह पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को इकट्ठा करके आगे भेजा गया।

ऐसे में मंत्री और विधायक दोनों के घर ही पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों के लिए फिलहाल जंक्शन बने हुए हैं। जबकि भाजपा ने प्रत्याशियों को एक जगह एकत्र करने की बजाय अलग-अलग स्थानों से टुकड़ों में अपने गंतव्य की ओर रवाना किया। भारतीय जनता पार्टी में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमावत, पूर्व यूडीएच मंत्री श्रीचंद कृपलानी, चित्तौड़गढ़-प्रतापगढ़ सांसद सीपी जोशी, पूर्व मंत्री नंदलाल मीणा के निवास से भी प्रत्याशियों को आगे भेजा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser