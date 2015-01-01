पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उप जिला प्रमुख में भी कांग्रेस का दबदबा:सागरमल जैन बने उप जिला प्रमुख, इधर, भाजपा से बागी निर्दलीय निर्मला बनीं प्रतापगढ़ पंस उप प्रधान

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद में क्रॉस वोटिंग से बचने के बावजूद भाजपा का सूपड़ा साफ

उप जिला प्रमुख और पंचायत समितियों के उप प्रधान के लिए शुक्रवार को हुए चुनावों में एक बार फिर कांग्रेस ने परचम फहराया। उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए हुए चुनाव से पूर्व कांग्रेस की ओर से धरियावद निवासी सागरमल जैन ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। वहीं भाजपा की ओर से छोटीसादड़ी निवासी दलपत कुमार ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। दोनों के नामांकन सही पाए जाने पर दोपहर 3 बजे से मतदान हुआ। इसमें कांग्रेस के सागरमल जैन को 9 और भाजपा को 8 मत मिले। ऐसे में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अनुपमा जोरवाल ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सागरमल जैन को एक वोट से जीतने पर निर्वाचित होने का प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा।

इससे पहले दाेपहर करीब 3.12 बजे भाजपा प्रत्याशी दलपत ने मतदान किया। इसके बाद 3.44 बजे दो अलग-अलग जीपों में भाजपा के हेमंत मीणा, लच्छीराम, रूपलाल, देवीलाल और सुमन मतदान के लिए मिनी सचिवालय पहुंचे। जबकि धूलवंती और कलावती अलग जीप से मतदान करने पहुंची। इनके साथ छोटीसादड़ी के पूर्व प्रधान महावीर सिंह कृष्णावत तथा सरपंच संघ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष कुलदीप भी साथ थे। इसके बाद शाम 4 बजे दो आलीशान कारों में कांग्रेस के सभी 9 प्रत्याशी मतदान करने पहुंचे। इसके अलावा चार अन्य कारों के काफिले में विधायक रामलाल मीना, अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी सदस्य सुरेंद्र चंडालिया सहित समर्थक मौजूद थे।

दोनों ही पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों द्वारा मतदान के बाद मतगणना की गई। मतगणना में कांग्रेस के सागरमल जैन को 17 में से 9 मत प्राप्त होने पर विजयी घोषित किया गया। पंचायत समितियों की बात की जाए तो यहां पर लगभग गुरुवार को प्रधान वाला गणित ही सामने आया। धमोत्तर, सुहागपुरा, छोटीसादड़ी, अरनोद, पीपलखूंट में कांग्रेस के उप प्रधान बने, जबकि बीजेपी सिर्फ धरियावद में ही अपना उप प्रधान बना सकी। प्रतापगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 19 में से 15 वार्ड जीतने के बावजूद बीजेपी की ओर से उप प्रधान की प्रत्याशी सज्जन बाई को 7 वोट ही मिल सके। जबकि बीजेपी से बागी बनकर निर्दलीय पर्चा भरने वाली निर्मला कुमारी आंजना को 12 वोट मिले।

निर्मला कुमारी पूर्व मंत्री नंदलाल मीणा समर्थित है। इससे पहले गुरुवार को प्रधान चुनाव में भी बीजेपी के बागी रमेश मीणा ने निर्दलीय फार्म भरकर बीजेपी के अंबालाल को 3 वोट से हराया था। रमेश को 11 जबकि अंबालाल को 8 वोट मिले थे। शुक्रवार को बीजेपी के एक और पंचायत समिति सदस्य ने निर्दलीय के पक्ष में क्रॉस वोटिंग कर दी। छोटीसादड़ी और सुहागपुरा में कांग्रेस के निर्विरोध उप प्रधान निर्वाचित किए गए। जबकि अरनोद, पीपलखूंट और धमोत्तर में भी कांग्रेस के उप प्रधान बने। बीजेपी का उप प्रधान सिर्फ धरियावद में ही बन सका। दलोट और प्रतापगढ़ में निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बने।

लगातार दूसरी बार जैन समाज से उप जिला प्रमुख
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अनुपमा जोरवाल और उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी गोपाललाल स्वर्णकार ने उप जिला प्रमुख पद पर विजयी उम्मीदवार सागरमल जैन को जीत का प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा। गौरतलब है कि यह ऐसा पहला मौका है जब लगातार जैन समाज का प्रत्याशी उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए चुना गया है। इससे पूर्व भी निवर्तमान उप जिला प्रमुख आशीष जैन थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें