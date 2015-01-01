पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता में इच्छुक विद्यार्थी 30 पंजीयन करा सकते हैं

बच्चों में रचनात्मकता को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनुव्रत विश्व भारती की ओर से अंगद क्रिएटिविटी कांटेस्ट का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम के स्थानीय संयोजक सुधीर वोरा ने बताया कि कक्षा तीन से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए लेखन, भाषण, गायन, चित्रकला की प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए इच्छुक विद्यार्थी 30 दिसंबर तक अपना पंजीयन उनके माध्यम से या www.anuvibha.org.acc पर करा सकते हैं।

राजस्थान संयोजक प्रणिता तलेसरा के अनुसार बच्चों को इस प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से राष्ट्रीय स्तर तक अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने का स्वर्णिम अवसर प्राप्त होगा। इस बार यह प्रतियोगिता ऑनलाइन आयोजित की जा रही है, जिसमें स्कूल के विद्यार्थी अथवा स्कूल सीधे ही ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कराकर अपनी प्रविष्टि अपलोड कर सकते हैं। प्रतियोगिता के शहर, जिला, राज्य स्तर पर चयनित विद्यार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र भी प्रदान किए जाएंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि गत वर्ष भी संयोजक सुधीर वोरा के नेतृत्व में प्रतापगढ़ के छात्र-छात्राओं ने राजस्थान समूह गान प्रतियोगिता में भाग लिया था।

