कोरोना वैक्सीन:कलेक्टर ने लगवाया पहला टीका, कहा-पहले से ज्यादा एनर्जी महसूस कर रही हूं

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
प्रतापगढ़. दूसरे चरण के वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान पहला टीका लगवातीं कलेक्टर। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतापगढ़. दूसरे चरण के वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान पहला टीका लगवातीं कलेक्टर।

कोरोना वैक्सीन का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार से शुरू हुआ। पहला टीका कलेक्टर अनुपमा जोरवाल ने लगवाया। इसके बाद एसडीएम शिवचरण शर्मा और श्याम सुंदर चेतिवाल ने टीका लगा। पहला चरण 30 जनवरी को समाप्त हुआ।

इसके बाद पल्स पोलियो अभियान के चलते वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार से शुरू हुआ। इस चरण में प्रशासनिक विभाग, पुलिस विभाग, स्वायत्त शासन विभाग, राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों सहित पंचायती राज विभाग के अग्रिम पंक्ति के कर्मचारियों को शामिल किया गया है।

वैक्सीन के जिला नोडल प्रभारी आरसीएचओ डॉ. दीपक कुमार मीना ने बताया कि गुरुवार को जिला चिकित्सालय सहित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अरनोद, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र छोटीसादड़ी, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र धरियावद, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पीपलखूंट इन पांच स्थानों को चिह्नित किया। दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन 283 में से 214 कार्मिकों ने टीका लगवाया। शुक्रवार को स्वायत्त शासन विभाग के 241 कार्मिकों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। टीकाकरण केंद्र जिला चिकित्सालय प्रतापगढ़ तथा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र छोटीसादड़ी रहेगा।

