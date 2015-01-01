पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महात्मा गांधी मनरेगा योजना:नरेगा में पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान आज से, 2 महीने चलेगा

प्रतापगढ़एक घंटा पहले
महात्मा गांधी मनरेगा योजना के तहत पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान 16 से 15 फरवरी 2021 तक चलेगा। अभियान के संबंध में जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगदीश प्रसाद गौड़ की अध्यक्षता में ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारियों की वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग आयोजित की गई। जिसमें उन्होंने विकास अधिकारियों और संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने मनरेगा के तहत श्रमिकों को पूरा काम कर पूरा दाम प्राप्त करने के लिए पूरे प्रदेश में पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने जिले में अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार करवाने के संबंध में निर्देश दिए, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिल सके और अधिकाधिक कार्य करवाए जा सकें।

उन्होंने अभियान के दौरान कोविड-19 महामारी के जारी निर्देश और गाइड लाइन की पालना करवाने पर भी जोर दिया। वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगदीश प्रसाद गौड़ सहित पंचायत राज संस्थान के अधिशासी अभियंता नरेगा रमजान अली, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी सहित कई अधिकारी व कार्मिक मौजूद थे। मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जगदीश प्रसाद गौड़ ने बताया कि अभियान के तहत काम के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन, मोबाइल एप, आईवीआर से भी लिया जाना और प्रपत्र 6 की दिनांकित प्राप्ति रसीद मजदूरों को आवश्यक रूप से दिया जाना सुनिश्चित करें।

