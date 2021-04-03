पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निकाय आम चुनाव:नाम वापसी के बाद साफ हुई तस्वीर, प्रतापगढ़ में 40 में से 21 पार्षद भाजपा के, 19 में जीती है कांग्रेस, छोटीसादड़ी में 25 में से 14 पार्षद कांग्रेस के

प्रतापगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छोटीसादड़ी : कांग्रेस की फातेमा होगी अध्यक्ष, प्रतापगढ़ : जोड़तोड़ नहीं हुई तो भाजपा का बोर्ड
  • चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित किए, प्रतापगढ़ में भाजपा के सभी पार्षद ले चुके हैं शपथ, कांग्रेस से 7 पार्षद ही आए हैं

नगर निकाय आम चुनाव के तहत प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद और छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवार तय हो चुके है। प्रतापगढ़ रिटर्निंग अधिकारी शिवचरण शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष पद निर्वाचन के लिए भाजपा से रामकन्या और इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से जया कुमावत मैदान में है।

चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन गुरुवार को अभ्यर्थियों के नाम वापसी लेने की प्रक्रिया के तुरंत बाद कर दिया गया। इसी तरह छोटीसादड़ी रिटर्निंग अधिकारी विनोद मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा से रेखा और इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से फातेमा मैदान में है। यहां पर भी चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन नाम वापसी के तुरंत बाद कर दिया।

उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी गोपाललाल स्वर्णकार ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मतदान 7 फरवरी को प्रातः 10 बजे से अपराह्न 2 बजे तक होगा, जबकि मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इसी तरह उपाध्यक्ष के लिए निर्वाचन 8 फरवरी को होगा।

प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद के 40 वार्ड में से 21 में भाजपा के पार्षद जीते हैं। इनमें से छह पार्षद में 2 फरवरी को सभापति के नामांकन के दौरान शपथ ले ली थी तो बाकी बचे 15 पार्षदों ने बुधवार को निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष शपथ ली। ऐसे में भाजपा के सभी जीते हुए पार्षदों ने शपथ ले ली है। जबकि कांग्रेस की तरफ से अब तक केवल वार्ड नंबर 28 से जीतने वाले सेवंतीलाल चंडालिया ने ही शपथ ली है।

कांग्रेस का बाकी कोई भी पार्षद फिलहाल बाड़ा बंदी से बाहर नजर नहीं आ रहा है। भाजपा के ज्यादातर पार्षद शपथ के बाद फिर से बाड़ाबंदी के लिए नीमच और निंबाहेड़ा भेज दिए गए हैं। जबकि कांग्रेस में दो पार्षदों को छोड़कर बाकी सभी को मतगणना वाले दिन के बाद से लगातार बाड़ा बंदी में धरियावद, उदयपुर और जोधपुर ही रखा गया है। सभापति के चुनाव वाले दिन 7 फरवरी को ही सभी को बाहर लाया जाएगा।

छोटीसादड़ी : भाजपा, कांग्रेस के पार्षद बाड़ाबंदी में चल रहे हैं
छोटीसादड़ी में जहां कांग्रेस ने 25 में से 14 वार्ड जीते हैं, वहीं भाजपा ने 11 सीटें जीती है। मतगणना के तुरंत बाद 31 जनवरी को कांग्रेस के सभी 14 पार्षद ने शपथ ले ली थी। जबकि भाजपा ने अध्यक्ष के नामांकन वाले दिन 1 फरवरी को अपने पार्षदों को शपथ दिलाई। ऐसे में दोनों ही पार्टी के सभी 25 पार्षद फिलहाल बाड़ा बंदी में ही रखे गए हैं। इन्हें 7 फरवरी को ही नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष चुनाव वाले दिन मतदान के लिए बाहर निकाला जाएगा। इसके बाद फिर से इन्हें बाड़ा बंदी में भेजा जाएगा और वापस 8 फरवरी को उपाध्यक्ष चुनाव के लिए लाया जाएगा।

