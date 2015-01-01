पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क:त्योहारी सीजन में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों को टोकेंगे,टोको अभियान की शुरुआत आज से होगी

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
त्योहारी सीजन में कोरोना रंग में भंग नहीं डाल दे। इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री के आह्वान पर कोरोना को रोको, मास्क नहीं तो टोको विशेष जागरूकता अभियान गुरुवार से चलेगा। इस संबंध में जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस, चिकित्सा, नगर परिषद और व्यापारियों की संयुक्त बैठक बुधवार को हुई। बैठक में अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर गोपाललाल स्वर्णकार, पुलिस अधीक्षक चूनाराम जाट, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. वीडी मीणा, नगर परिषद आयुक्त पिंटूलाल जाट, किराना व्यापार संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल पोरवाल सहित व्यापारियों और अधिकारियों ने भाग लिया।

इस अवसर पर सभी ने कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने को लेकर आपसी साझेदारी और समन्वय से जागरूकता अभियान चलाने की सहमति दी। बैठक में एडीएम ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में कमी जरूर आई है, लेकिन यह खत्म नहीं हुआ है। इस मौसम में हमें और अधिक सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी गई है।

ऐसे में व्यापारियों का समर्थन जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में भीड़ बाजारों की ओर रूख करेगी। इसमें कई लोग बिना मास्क के भी बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए आएंगे। ऐसे मौके पर व्यापारियों को पुलिस प्रशासन का साथ देना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि व्यापारी ने बिना मास्क के खरीदारी करने आए ग्राहकों को टोका तो भी जागरूकता की पहल होगी। उन्होंने नगर प्रशासन से अपील की कि बिना मास्क

खरीदारी करने आने वाले लोगों के लिए प्रमुख स्थानों पर मास्क वितरण प्वाइंट स्थापित किए जाएं। सीएमएचओ ने कहा कि कोरोना का एक दौर गया है, लेकिन अब दूसरी स्टेज आ सकती है। ऐसे में संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है कि सर्दी के सीजन में इसका प्रकोप और बढ़ सकता है।

हमें लापरवाह नहीं होकर सावधान होने की जरूरत है। बिना मास्क जो भी मिले उसे जरुर टोकें। नगर परिषद आयुक्त पीएल जाट ने कहा कि नगर परिषद की ओर से लगातार मास्क वितरण का कार्यक्रम चल रहा है। इस त्योहारी सीजन में शहर के प्रमुख स्थानों पर मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम में और तेजी लाई जाएगी। शहर में कोरोना जागरुकता के संंबंध में माइक से उदघोषणा भी कराई जाएगी। बैठक में किराना व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष अनिल पोरवाल ने कहा कि व्यापारी वर्ग पहले से ही पुलिस प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन का पालन कर रहा है। कोरोना से लड़ाई के साथ वे प्रशासन के साथ हैं।

