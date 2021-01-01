पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त:इस साल बढ़ेगा शादियों का उत्साह, मई महीने के बाद जून में 13 और अप्रैल में 8 दिन होंगे शुभ

प्रतापगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • मई में सबसे ज्यादा शादियां, 20 दिन शुभ मुहूर्त

साल 2020 में जहां कोरोना वायरस के चलते शा‍दी के शुभ मुहूर्त में भी शादियों नहीं हो पाई। अब कोरोना वायरस का प्रभाव कम होने और सरकार की ओर से पाबंदी में राहत देने के बाद नए साल 2021 में शादियों का उत्साह देखने को मिलेगा। जो शुभ कार्य 2020 में नहीं हो सके, वो नए साल 2021 में किए जाएंगे। पंडितों के अनुसार इस वर्ष में विवाह के बहुत शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। जिसमें मई में सबसे ज्यादा 20 मुहूर्त हैं, इसके अलावा जून में 13 और अप्रैल में 8 शुभ दिन है। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा शादियां होंगी। दरअसल, कोराेना वैक्सीन आने के बाद अब लोगों को शादियों की तरफ रुझान तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है।

कोरोना काल में शादियों पर ग्रहण सा लग गया था। गत 10 माह में सबसे कम शादी-समारोह हुए है। कोरोना काल में जो भी शादियां हुई उसमें 100 से अधिक लोगों को बुलाने पर भी पाबंदी लगा दी गई थी। उल्लेखनीय है कि अब कोरोना वायरस का प्रभाव कम होने और सरकार की ओर से पाबंदी में राहत देने के बाद नए साल 2021 में शादियों का उत्साह देखने को मिलेगा। इसके अलावा जून महीने में 13 और अप्रैल महीने में 8 शुभ दिन है। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा शादियां होंगी।

  • फरवरी : विवाह के लिए फरवरी माह में वैसे तो कोई मुहूर्त नहीं है, लेकिन इसी महीने में बसंत पंचमी आती है और कहा जाता है कि इस दिन अबूझ मुहूर्त होता है। इस वर्ष वसंत पंचमी 16 फरवरी को है।
  • अप्रैल : विवाह के लिए 8 शुभ दिन हैं। ये शुभ तारीखें हैं 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 और 30 अप्रैल।
  • मई : साल में सबसे ज्यादा शादियां मई में होंगी। कुल 20 मुहूर्त हैं, जिनकी तारीखें हैं 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 और 30 मई है।
  • जून : विवाह मुहूर्तों के लिए 13 शुभ दिन हैं। जून माह में 3, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26 और 30 जून है।
  • जुलाई : शादी-ब्याह के लिए 5 दिन शुभ मुहूर्त निकल रहे हैं। ये तारीखें हैं 1, 2, 7, 13 और 15 जुलाई है।
  • नवंबर : विवाह के लिए 3 माह के लंबे अंतराल के बाद 9 शुभ मुहूर्त आएंगे। ये तारीखें हैं 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 और 30 नवंबर है।
  • दिसंबर : विवाह के लिए 1, 2, 6, 7, 11, 12 और 13 तारीख शुभ है।
