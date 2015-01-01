पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वागत समारोह:प्रतापगढ़, धरियावद, पारसोला क्षेत्र में पंचायतीराज के नए जनप्रतिनिधियों का स्वागत

प्रतापगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांव-गरीब तक पहुंचाएंगे विकास : जिला प्रमुख

बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। यह बात मंगलवार को मनावला में नव निर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख इंद्रा मीणा के स्वागत समारोह में जिला प्रमुख ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले के सुदूर ग्रामीण अंचल की बालिकाएं कृषि कार्यों को करते हुए शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में भी आगे बढ़ें।

बेटियों की शिक्षा में कोई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। सरकार की ओर से बेटियों की पढ़ाई के लिए कई सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जा रही हैं। बेटियां पढ़ लिखकर अच्छे मुकाम पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने खेलों के क्षेत्र में भी आगे बढ़ने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि अभिभावक बेटों के साथ बेटियों को भी शिक्षा और संस्कार के साथ प्रेरणा दें। आगे बढ़ने के अवसर सरकार प्रदान करेगी।

समारोह में विधायक रामलाल मीणा ने कहा कि विकास की गंगा गांव और गरीबों तक पहुंचेगी। जिले की हर ग्राम पंचायत में कुछ ही समय में विकास की झलक देखने को मिलेगी। समारोह में राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ एकीकृत के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण भट्ट के नेतृत्व में संघ के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री महिपाल सिंह चौहान, महिला मंत्री सपना गहलोत, चंद्रशेखर मेहता, जिला प्रवक्ता अखिलेश राठौड़, संगठन मंत्री राहुल चौधरी आदि ने नव निर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख, विधायक तथा सरपंच गेंदा देवी मीणा का माल्यार्पण किया तथा मेवाड़ी पगड़ी पहनाकर और शाॅल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया।

इस मौके पर शिक्षकों ने कहा कि भारतीय सभ्यता और संस्कृति हमारी पहचान है। यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यंते रमंते तत्र देवता। नारी शक्ति का प्रतीक है। जिले में जिला प्रमुख और कलेक्टर नारी हैं। ऐसे में निश्चित ही बेटियां आगे बढेंगी। इस अवसर पर विधायक रामलाल मीणा ने संघ को आश्वस्त किया कि शिक्षकों के डीपीसी, नई भर्ती, प्रमोशन और रिक्त पद शीघ्र ही भरे जाएंगे। विद्यालयों को साधन सुविधा भी प्रदान की जाएगी।

धरियावद के लोडी मांडवी में प्रधान का स्वागत किया

धरियावद नव निर्वाचित प्रधान हकरीदेवी मीणा और समाजसेवी शांतिलाल मीणा के लोडी मांडवी पहुंचने पर सरपंच केशुराम मीणा, पूर्व सरपंच पुरीलाल मीणा, पूंजीलाल मीणा सहित वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों ने फूल माला से स्वागत अभिनंदन किया।

इस दौरान बैठक आयोजित कर प्रधान हकरीदेवी मीणा ने गांव-गांव में विकास कार्य करवाते हुए पात्र लोगों को योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने की बात कहीं। सरपंच केशुराम मीणा ने कहा कि भाजपा का प्रधान बनाकर जनता ने पार्टी पर विश्वास जताया है। महिला प्रधान हकरीदेवी मीणा के नेतृत्व में भाजपा क्षेत्र में विकास करेगी।

पारसोला : कांग्रेस ने निकाली आभार रैली

पंचायत समिति सदस्य और जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव में जीत के बाद मंगलवार को कांग्रेस की ओर से आभार रैली निकाली गई। रैली में कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष भानुप्रताप सिंह राणावत, प्रतापगढ़ विधायक रामलाल मीणा, जिला प्रमुख इंद्रा मीणा, उप जिला प्रमुख सागरमल बोहरा, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष मदन सिंह राणावत, आईटी सेल ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र डागरिया, पूर्व विधायक नगराज मीणा, जिला उपाध्यक्ष विजेंद्र बेहड़ा, मनोहर पचौरी जनता के बीच पहुंचे। आभार रैली का पारेल, गोपालपुरा, आड़, मानपुर, मानागांव, मूंगाणा में स्वागत किया गया। पारसोला नगर प्रवेश के दौरान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्वामी विवेकानंद चौराहे पर स्वागत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें