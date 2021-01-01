पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निकाय चुनाव:युवा, नए चेहरों के सामने राजनीतिक अनुभव का मुकाबला, महिला मोर्चा और सेवादल अध्यक्ष की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

प्रतापगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद और छोटीसादड़ी पालिका में वार्डों के समीकरण

प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद और छोटीसादड़ी नगर पालिका चुनाव में किसी वार्ड में प्रत्याशी की उम्र चुनाव का मुद्दा बनी हुई है तो कहीं प्रत्याशी की शिक्षा को लेकर आमजन में चर्चा है। कुछ वार्ड ऐसे भी हैं जहां पर बाहरी प्रत्याशी की राजनीति चल रही है। प्रतापगढ़ नगर परिषद के वार्ड 15 में पूर्व सभापति कमलेश डोसी के भाई दीपक डोसी मैदान में है। पार्टी के लिए दीपक नया चेहरा है। इसी तरह इसी वार्ड में कांग्रेस की ओर से पंकज कुमार भी नया चेहरा ही है।

इसी तरह वार्ड 23 और 24 से पूर्व उपसभापति विद्या राठौड़ इस बार खुद चुनाव नहीं लड़ रही है, लेकिन उनके पति अजय राठौड़ यहां के प्रत्याशियों फिरोज खान और कौशल्या देवी के लिए प्रचार कर रहे हैं। इसी तरह छोटीसादड़ी नगरपालिका के 21 वार्ड में होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर भी अलग-अलग तरह के समीकरण दोनों पार्टियों में नजर आ रहे हैं। कहीं किसी वार्ड में किसान प्रत्याशी के सामने व्यापारी प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं तो कहीं पार्टी के पूर्व और वर्तमान पदाधिकारी के सामने नए प्रत्याशी भी उतरे हुए हैं।

28 को मतदान

  • 28 जनवरी - मतदान सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक
  • 31 जनवरी - मतगणना सुबह 9 बजे से
  • 7 फरवरी - सभापति/अध्यक्ष चुनाव
  • 8 फरवरी - उपसभापति/ उपाध्यक्ष चुनाव
