पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह:उदयपुर-राजसमंद होते हुए गोमती-ब्यावर को जोड़ने वाले फाेरलेन पर 37 दिन में 13 हादसे, 19 लोगों की जान जा चुकी

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह मना रही पुलिस तथा परिवहन विभाग, तीन सवारी नहीं बैठाने,

उदयपुर से राजसमंद होते हुए गोमती-ब्यावर को जोड़ने वाले फोरलेन पर हादसे बढ़ रहे हैं। इस साल के 37 दिनों में 13 हादसे हो चुके हैं। इनमें 19 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जनवरी में 10 हादसों में 15 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

अधिकांश हादसे लापरवाही या तेज रफ्तार की वजह से हुए हैं। पुलिस का कहना है कि अधिकांश हादसे में बड़े या छोटे वाहन चालकों की लापरवाही रही। लोगों की जान जाने का प्रमुख कारण हेलमेट नहीं पहनना भी रहा। पुलिस तथा परिवहन विभाग इन दिनों सड़क सुरक्षा माह चला रहा है, लेकिन ओवरलोडिंग, ओवर स्पीड तथा दुपहिया पर तीन सवारी बैठाने, बिना हेलमेट वाहन चलाने वालों की संख्या में कमी नहीं आई है।

छोटी-छोटी लापरवाहियां छोड़ेंगे तो थम
पुलिस का कहना है कि अधिकांश हादसों में वाहन चालकों या राहगीरों की लापरवाही सामने आती है। फोरलेन पर डिवाइडर के बीच में वाहन खड़े कर बात करना, रोंग साइड में वाहन चलाना भी हादसों का कारण रहता है। वाहन चलाते या सड़क पार करते वक्त छोटी-छोटी लापरवाहियों पर ध्यान दिया जाए तो हादसे रुक सकते हैं।

जनवरी में फोरलेन पर हादसों में इनकी गई जान

  • सांगावास देवगढ़ : इस चौराहे पर 5 फरवरी को ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार सांगावास निवासी सुरेश पुत्र भंवरलाल प्रजापत की मौत हो गई थी।
  • रामेश्वर महादेव चौराहा राजनगर : यहां 27 जनवरी को अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से सड़क पार करते वक्त सुंदरचा निवासी रोशनलाल पुत्र वजेराम जाट की मौत हो गई थी।
  • गोमती चौराहा : 1 फरवरी को बिनोल कुंवारिया निवासी रमेश पुत्र भंवरलाल सुथार की ट्रक की टक्कर से मौत हो गई थी।
  • बल्ली जस्साखेड़ा : 11 जनवरी को अनियंत्रित कार ने मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन लोगों को चपेट में ले लिया था। इनमें से बल्ली जस्साखेड़ा निवासी श्रवण सिंह पुत्र अन्नासिंह, दीपसिंह पुत्र भूरसिंह की मौत हो गई थी। भूरसिंह पुत्र देवीसिंह घायल हो गया था। तीनों दो बाइक पर सवार थे। इन्होंने हेलमेट नहीं पहन रखा था।
  • भीम में तारोट चौराहा : 6 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार राजवा निवासी कूंपसिंह पुत्र हीरासिंह की मौत हो गई थी।
  • भीम बरार में भोपातों का वास : 5 जनवरी को जीप की टक्कर से राहगीर बिच्छुदड़ा निवासी सुंदरदेवी पत्नी परमानंदसिंह रावत की मौत हो गई थी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें