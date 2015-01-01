पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य सुरक्षा:6 दिन में 2 लाख लोगों के आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड से लिंक करने हैं, नहीं हुए तो दिसंबर का राशन नहीं

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
कुंवारिया. ई-मित्र पर राशनकार्ड को आधार से लिंक करवाने को लेकर लोगों की कतार लग रही है।
  • 9 लाख 43 हजार 702 में से 7 लाख 32 हजार 742 यूनिट का ही आधार से लिंक हुआ, 30 नवंबर अंतिम तारीख

राशन कार्डों को आधार से लिंक करने का काम इन दिनों जोरों पर चल रहा है। जिले में खाद्य सुरक्षा के कुल दो लाख 17 हजार 397 राशन कार्ड शत प्रतिशत सीडिंग का कार्य कर दिया। लेकिन केंद्र सीडिंग राज्य सरकार राशन में अंकित प्रति सदस्य का आधार कार्ड से लिंक करवा रही है। ऐसे में अभी तक कुल नौ लाख 43 हजार 702 में से सात लाख 32 हजार 742 यूनिट का ही आधार से लिंक हुआ है।

ऐसे में अब तक दो लाख 10 हजार 960 लोगों के आधार को राशन कार्ड से लिंक करना शेष है। वहीं राशन कार्ड को आधार से लिंक कराने की तारीख 30 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी हैं। केंद्र सरकार वन नेशन वन राशन स्कीम के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा का लाभार्थी देश के किसी राज्य से राशन ले सकता है। इसके लिए राशन कार्ड को आधार से लिंक करने का कार्य करवा रहा है।

ऐसे में ई-मित्र संचालकों के यहां पर इन दिनों राशन कार्ड को आधार से लिंक करवाने का कार्य तेजी हो रहा है। ऐसे में रसद विभाग की ओर से राशन डीलरों पर आधार से लिंक करवाने का पूरा दबाव बना हुआ है। जिले में खाद्य सुरक्षा के कुल दो लाख 17 हजार 397 राशन कार्ड है। इन राशन कार्ड में कुल नौ लाख 43 हजार 702 सदस्य है। इन सभी सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड को राशन कार्ड से लिंक किया जाएगा। कुल नौ लाख 43 हजार 702 सदस्यों में से सात लाख 32 हजार 742 सदस्यों के आधार लिंक कर दिए गए। जबकि दो लाख 10 हजार 960 लोगों के आधार को राशन कार्ड से लिंक करना शेष है।

रसद विभाग राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग पूरी करवाने में जुटा

जहां एक ओर रसद विभाग खाद्य सुरक्षा के पात्र परिवारों को राशन कार्ड सीडिंग करवाने में जुटा हुआ है। ऐसे में जिले में कुल दो लाख 17 हजार 397 राशन कार्ड में से मात्र 24 राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग नहीं हुई। भीम में कुल 39 हजार 215 में से 39 हजार 210 राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग हो गई। जबकि पांच की सीडिंग करना शेष है। इसी प्रकार से देवगढ़ में 22 हजार 703 में से 22 हजार 702 की सीडिंग हो गई। जबकि एक राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग शेष है। खमनोर में 36 हजार 364 में से 36 हजार 357 की सीडिंग हो गई। सात राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग शेष है। कुंभलगढ़ में 28 हजार 853 में से 28 हजार 848 की सीडिंग हो गई।

जबकि पांच राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग शेष है। नाथद्वारा में पांच हजार 769 में से शत प्रतिशत सीडिंग हो गई। रेलमगरा में 21 हजार दो में से 21 हजार की सीडिंग हो गई। मात्र दो राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग करना शेष है। राजसमंद में कुल 45 हजार 548 राशन कार्ड में से 42 हजार 545 राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग हो गई। मात्र तीन राशन कार्ड ही शेष बचे है। आमेट में 20 हजार 943 में से 20 हजार 942 की सीडिंग हो गई। मात्र एक राशन कार्ड की सीडिंग नहीं हुई।

