सड़क निर्माण:सड़क के लिए केंद्र सरकार से 256 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत

राजसमंदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजसमंद लोकसभा क्षेत्र के मेड़ता और डेगाना विधानसभा में सड़क मार्ग और सुधार कार्य के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने 256 कराेड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए है। सांसद दीया कुमारी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी का आभार व्यक्त किया। मेड़ता और डेगाना से होकर निकलने वाले राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या 89 पर आरओबी, बाईपास रोड़ निर्माण, नाली निर्माण, मेजर और माइनर जंक्शन निर्माण कार्य, सड़क सुधार और नवीनीकरण कार्य के लिये स्वीकृत किए हैं।

संसदीय क्षेत्र मीडिया संयोजक मधुप्रकाश लड्ढा ने बताया कि स्वीकृत राशि में संसदीय क्षेत्र के 6 महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी शामिल है, इनमें बालाजी मोड़ किलोमीटर 27/ 400 से 27/550 तक सुधार कार्य 150 मीटर, रेन का बाईपास किलोमीटर 87/675, 92/004 दूरी 4.325 किलोमीटर, रेण में रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज निर्माण कार्य, गुढा, लांपोलाई, ग्वारड़ी, चकढाणी, बुटाटी में फोरलेन काम, नाली निर्माण हैं।

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या 89 से जोड़ने वाली सड़कों के छह मेजर जंक्शन, 28 जंक्शन का सुधार, किलोमीटर 24/100 से किलोमीटर 111/0 तक की सड़क का नवीनीकरण सम्मिलित है।

