पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टक्कर:वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार 4 लोग घायल

देवगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाइवे 8 के कामलीघाट से बग्गड़ के बीच डान की बावड़ी के समीप शुक्रवार शाम काे अज्ञात वाहन ने एक बाइक काे चपेट में ले लिया। इससे बाइक सवार चार जने घायल हाे गए।

बाइक सवार चार लोग अपने गांव फुलाद, पाली जा रहे थे। जानकारी के अनुसार वीरेंद्र सिंह 40 वर्ष पुत्र ज्ञान सिंह, निवासी पाली, सरवन सिंह 42 पुत्र पिता खूम सिंह, किशन सिंह 40 पुत्र प्रेम सिंह और कालू सिंह 25 वर्ष पुत्र माधव सिंह निवासीयान फुलाद पुलिस थाना सिरियारी जिला पाली घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को लोगों ने 108 एम्बुलेंस से देवगढ़ सीएचसी पहुंचाया।

सूचना पर देवगढ़ थाने से हेड कांस्टेबल युवराज सिंह, कांस्टेबल मुकेश कुमार एवं हनुमान सिंह सीएचसी पहुंचे। सीएचसी में सभी घायलों का प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया। जिनमें से तीन गम्भीर घायलों को जिला मुख्यालय के आरके अस्पताल रेफर किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें