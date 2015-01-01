पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रेलमगरा से खबर:7 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने पर्चे उठाए, 13 वार्डाें में सीधा, 3 में त्रिकोणीय और 1 में चार के बीच हाेगा मुकाबला

राजसंमद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्डों में कुल 10 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने अलग-अलग वार्डों से उम्मीदवारी दर्ज करवाई, लेकिन नाम वापसी के समय से पहले 7 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने अन्य उम्मीदवारों के समर्थन में नामांकन वापस ले लिया। नाम वापसी के दौरान दोनों ही प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों के आला नेता निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों की मान मनुहार करने में लगे रहे और अपने प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में नामांकन वापसी कराने की जद्दोजहद में जुटे रहे। इस दौरान निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों व पार्टी समर्थित प्रत्याशियों में गहमागहमी और नोक-झोंक देखने को मिली।

निर्वाचन अधिकारी रेलमगरा मनसुखराम डामोर ने बताया कि वार्ड 7 कोटड़ी काबरा सीट से हरिसिंह चौहान और नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़, वार्ड 9 राजपुरा सादड़ी से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार रतन लाल शर्मा, हंसमुख जोशी, मदन लाल शर्मा, वार्ड संख्या 14 कुंडिया जवासिया से सिराजुद्दीन रंगरेज, मुबारक शाह ने नामांकन वापस लिए। तीन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार वार्ड 10 रेलमगरा से मोहम्मद यासीन मंसूरी, वार्ड 9 से नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़ और भैरू लाल शर्मा मैदान में डटे हुए हैं। दूसरी ओर आरएलपी के वार्ड 7 के प्रत्याशी शोभालाल जाट का नामांकन प्रस्ताव के अन्य निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के होने से निरस्त किया गया, जिसके बाद आरएलपी से 2 उम्मीदवार वार्ड 12 से नारायण लाल जाट और वार्ड 14 से किशन लाल जाट मैदान में बने हुए हैं।

नामांकन वापसी प्रक्रिया के दौरान उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर वार्ड 9 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़ और भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामलाल जाट के समर्थकों के बीच खींचातानी में माहौल गरमा गया। इस पर वहां मौजूद रेलमगरा भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष चतर सिंह राजावत ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी व निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के बीच समझाइश का प्रयास किया। एकजुट रहकर भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाने की अपील की, लेकिन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार का नाम वापसी कराने में असफल रहे। नरहरि देव ने 7 अाैर वार्ड 9 से नामांकन किया था, लेकिन वार्ड 7 से ताे नामांकन उठा लिया, लेकिन 9 से नामांकन नहीं उठाया। इस दौरान राठौड़ के समर्थकों ने योग्य उम्मीदवार को भाजपा की ओर से चुनाव मैदान में नहीं उतारने पर विरोध दर्ज करवाया। वहीं दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस ने कई सीटों से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में लाकर खड़ा किया। कांग्रेस

ने वार्ड 7 से एक निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार वार्ड 9 से तीन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में नाम वापसी करने में बड़ी सफलता प्राप्त की। नाथद्वारा विधायक डॉ. सीपी जोशी के निर्देशन में ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष नाथद्वारा प्रकाश चौधरी के नेतृत्व में रेलमगरा व नाथद्वारा ब्लॉक की पूरी टीम ने गिले-शिकवे दूर कर निर्दलीयों को पुनः कांग्रेस के साथ लिया।

17 में से 13 वार्डों में कांग्रेस अाैर भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला : गौरतलब है कि नाम वापसी प्रक्रिया पूर्ण होने के बाद रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्डों में से 13 वार्डों में कांग्रेस और भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला है, वहीं 3 वार्डों में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला और एक वार्ड में चतुष्कोणीय मुकाबला बना हुआ है। वार्ड 10, 12 अाैर 14 में त्रिकोणीय अाैर वार्ड 9 में चार उम्मीदवारों के बीच मुकाबला हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें