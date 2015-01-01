पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खतरनाक दिसनम्बर 75 कोरोना पॉजिटिव:दिसंबर माह के 12 दिन में 380 पॉजिटिव दीपावली के बाद 30 दिन में 746 मरीज

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायत समिति चुनाव ।
  • इधर, 55 बंदियों की क्षमता वाली जेल में 103 बंदी, नतीजा दो दिन में 38 संक्रमित

दिसंबर में काेराेना का विस्फोट हो रहा है। जिले में शनिवार काे 75 नए संक्रमित मिले। मार्च से अब तक आठ महीने के कोरोनाकाल में यह सबसे बड़ा कोरोना ब्लास्ट है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 110 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। 24 घंटे में इतने संक्रमित भी आठ महीने में पहली बार मिले हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग की मानें तो शादियों तथा पंचायतीराज चुनाव में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क की पालना नहीं होने से संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। संक्रमण बढ़ने की यही स्थिति रही तो दिसंबर का यह महीना लोगों की सेहत पर भारी पड़ सकता है।

कलेक्टर साहब! प्रशासन की लापरवाही से दिखी थी ऐसी तस्वीरें, बढ़े मरीज

शादी समारोह
शादी समारोह

जिले में अब तक 3731 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। इनमें से 380 मरीज दिसंबर के 12 दिन में ही मिल चुके हैं। आठ महीने के कोरोनाकाल में इतने कम दिन में सर्वाधिक मरीज मिलने का यह भी रिकार्ड है। दीपावली के बाद अब तक की स्थिति देखें तो 13 नवंबर से 12 दिसंबर तक 746 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। नवंबर के महीने में दीपावली के बाद 30 नवंबर तक 366 संक्रमित मिले थे। संक्रमण से अब तक 39 लाेगाें की जान जा चुकी है।

जिला जेल में शनिवार को 2 बंदी पॉजिटिव मिले। एक दिन पहले ही यहां 36 काेराेना संक्रमित आने पर जेल प्रशासन में हडकंप मच गया था। जेल में 55 बंदियाें काे रखने की क्षमता है, लेकिन 103 बंदी वर्तमान में हैं। क्षमता से ज्यादा बंदी हाेने और कम जगह में ज्यादा बंदी रखने से एक-दूजे में संक्रमण तेजी से फैल गया। एक साथ इतनी तादाद में संक्रमित आने पर चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने शनिवार काे बंदियाें, जेल स्टाॅफ के 50 और लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए।

पूरे जेल परिसर काे सेनेटाइज किया। क्षमता से ज्यादा बंदी हाेने से जेल प्रबंधन भी परेशानी में है। काेराेना पाॅजिटिव बंदियाें काे अलग बैरक में रखा है। इनके लिए भाेजन सहित राेजमर्रा के लिए सारी सुविधाएं अलग कर दी है।

75 मरीजों में किस ब्लॉक से कितने पाॅजिटिव
75 संक्रमितों में जिलेभर में सर्वाधिक 35 संक्रमित राजसमंद ब्लाॅक से आए। इनमें राजसमंद शहर से 5, देवगढ़ से 8, रेलमगरा से 7, खमनाेर से 6, भीम से 5, नाथद्वारा से 4, आमेट से 3 और केलवाड़ा से 2 काेराेना संक्रमित आए हैं।
75 मरीजों के उम्र की स्थिति : 10 से 15 साल उम्र में एक किशाेर, 20 से 30 साल के युवाओं में 16, 31 से 40 साल उम्र के 16, 41 से 50 साल उम्र के 6 और सर्वाधिक 18 कोरोना संक्रमित 50 से 70 साल आयु वर्ग के हैं।

कोरोना विस्फोट हो रहे : लेकिन कलेक्टर बोले-अभी कंटेनमेंट जोन जैसी स्थिति नहीं, मास्क की पालना हो

एक ही इलाके में 10-15 कोरोना पोजिटिव आने पर कंटेंटमेंट जोन बनाने का निर्णय होगा। अभी ऐसी स्थिति नहीं आई है। सावे भी आज से खत्म हो गए हैं। शहर और गांव-ढाणियों में कोरोना गाइड लाइन की अवहेलना करने वालों के चालान बनाने में सख्ती की जाएगी। -अरविंद पोसवाल, कलेक्टर राजसमंद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें