कलेक्टर ने किया निरीक्षण:ई-मित्रों सेंटर पर हर काम की रेट लिस्ट चस्पा नहीं करने वालों पर अब कार्रवाई की जाएगी

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजसमंद. ई-मित्र केंद्र पर निरीक्षण के दौरान दिशा-निर्देश देते कलेक्टर अरविंद पोसवाल।
  • राजसमंद के बड़ारड़ा में ई-मित्र सेंटर देखा

कलेक्टर अरविंद कुमार पोसवाल ने शनिवार को राजसमंद पंचायत समिति की बड़ारड़ा ग्राम पंचायत के ई-मित्र केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। ई-मित्र संचालकों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए कि यदि किसी केंद्र पर केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं के आवेदन की रेट लिस्ट चस्पा नहीं की गई है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई कर ई-मित्र केंद्र को बंद करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जिला कलेक्टर ने ई-मित्र केंद्र संचालकों को निर्देश दिए कि वह केंद्र पर कार्य करते समय कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के सभी उपाय सुनिश्चित करें और यहां आने वाले लोगों के बीच में भी सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करवाना तथा उनके हाथ सेनेटाइज आवश्यक रूप से करें। कलेक्टर ने इस दौरान ई-मित्र केंद्र संचालकों को कहा कि विभिन्न प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए आवेदन करने वाले विद्यार्थियों सहित जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ पाने के लिए आने वाले लोगों को अनावश्यक रूप से चक्कर न कटवाए तथा जल्द से उनका आवेदन कर उन्हें योजनाओं से जुड़े। इस दौरान राजसमंद तहसीलदार ध्यानचंद दलाल, भूअभिलेख निरीक्षक धनेश महला मौजूद थे।

