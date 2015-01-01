पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Anandam Will Be Applied In The First Half Of The Graduation, Anandam, Whose Main Purpose Is To Feel Pleasure In Giving, Instead Of Taking It, It Will Be A Compulsory Subject.

शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों:स्नातक प्रथम, स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्ध में लागू होगा आनंदम,जिसका मुख्य प्रयोजन लेने की बजाय, देने में सुख की अनुभूति करना है, यह अनिवार्य विषय होगा

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
सत्र 2020-21 से कॉलेज स्तर पर अनिवार्य विषय के रूप में 100 अंक आनंदम विषय के जुड़ेंगे। उच्च एवं तकनीकी शिक्षा के लिए स्नातक स्तर पर पार्ट प्रथम एवं स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्ध के लिए एक नया विषय आनंदम लागू किया गया है। जिसका मुख्य प्रयोजन लेने की बजाय देने में सुख की अनुभूति करना है। इस विषय को अनिवार्य विषय के रूप में लागू किया गया है। 100 अंक इस विषय के लिए निर्धारित किए गए हैं।

विद्यार्थी द्वारा प्राप्त अंक अन्य विषयों के साथ जोड़े जाएंगे। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान विद्यार्थियों में श्रेष्ठ कार्यों द्वारा हैप्पीनेस को बढ़ावा देना है अभी तक यह अनुभव किया गया कि सामाजिक ढांचे में ऊपर बढ़ने के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा धन संग्रह पर जोर दिया जाता है जिससे देने का भाव छूट जाता है। वास्तव में जितना आनंद देने या त्याग में होता है उतना आनंद लेने में नहीं होता है उच्च एवं तकनीकी शिक्षा सचिव सूची शर्मा एवं अन्य उच्चाधिकारियों का मानना है कि वर्तमान में गला काट प्रतिस्पर्धा में किसी तरह से रहना जीवन का मुख्य बन चुका है। ऐसे में कम आयु वर्ग में ही चिड़चिड़ापन अवसाद चिंता आत्महत्या जैसी विकृतियां पैदा हो रही हैं।

ऐसे में विद्यार्थियों में आत्मविश्वास संतुष्टि शांति एवं तृप्ति का भाव विकसित करने के लिए सह शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देना ताकि समग्र व्यक्तित्व का विकास हो सके। कॉलेज के छात्र छात्राओं द्वारा दिनभर में किए गए कार्यों को देखने और उनका मार्गदर्शन करने के लिए रोजाना 30 मिनट की क्लास लगाई जाएगी।

