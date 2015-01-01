पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:आशा सहयोगिनियों को रोजाना 10 घरों में संपर्क करना होगा ताकि विभागीय कार्यक्रमों में शत-प्रतिशत उपलब्धि हासिल हो

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
राजसमंद . निशुल्क जांच प्रयाेगशाला का जायजा लेते सीएमएचओ।
  • सीएमएचओ डॉ. शर्मा ने खमनोर ब्लॉक के स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण कर दिए निर्देश

सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रकाश चन्द्र शर्मा ने खमनोर ब्लॉक के उपस्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पाखंड और प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र आकोदड़ा का औचक निरीक्षण कर वहां आमजन को दी जा रही स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का अवलोकन किया और विभिन्न विभागीय राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रमों की प्रगति के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। डॉ. शर्मा ने स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर कार्यरत स्टफ से मौसमी बीमारियों की रोकथाम के लिए गांवों में एन्टी लार्वा गतिविधियां गुणवत्तापूर्ण तरीके से सम्पादित करने, परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम के तहत पुरुष नसबंदी को प्रोत्साहित करने, गर्भवती महिलाओं के शीघ्र पंजीयन, हाईरिस्क प्रेगनेंसी वाली महिलाओं का समय-समय पर फॉलोअप सुनिश्चित करने, बच्चों के शत-प्रतिशत टीकाकरण के लिए निर्देश दिए।सीएमएचओ ने पीएचसी आकोदड़ा पर मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना के तहत उपलब्ध दवाइयों एवं केन्द्र पर होने वाली निशुल्क जांच की समीक्षा की।

साथ ही पीएचसी पर आने वाले प्रत्येक बुखार के मरीजों की ब्लड स्लाइड लेने के लिए कहा। वहां उपस्थित आशा सहयोगिनियों से अनिवार्य रूप से प्रतिदिन 10 घरों में संपर्क करने के निर्देश दिए, जिससे विभाग के प्रत्येक कार्यक्रम में शत-प्रतिशत उपलब्धि हासिल हो सके और आमजन लाभान्वित हो सके। उन्होंने सभी कार्मिकों को मुख्यालय पर ही निवास करने अाैर आमजन को समुचित चिकित्सा सेवाएं समय पर उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए।

