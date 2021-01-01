पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:राजसमंद नगर परिषद सभापति के लिए कांग्रेस से अशोक टांक, भाजपा से हिम्मत कुमावत ने नामांकन दाखिल किया

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • दस्तावेजाें की आज हाेगी जांच, कल नाम वापसी कर सकेंगे, सात फरवरी को मतदान, भाजपा और कांग्रेस से प्रत्याशी बाड़ाबंदी में

राजसमंद नगर परिषद चुनाव में सभापति पद के लिए नामांकन नगर परिषद सभागार में एसडीएम सुशील कुमार ने लिए। मंगलवार काे कांग्रेस की ओर से अशोक टांक और भाजपा की ओर हिम्मत कुमावत ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। बुधवार को नामांकन की जांच, गुरुवार को नाम वापसी होगी। सात फरवरी को सभापति पद के लिए मतदान होगा।

नगर परिषद के 45 ही पार्षद बाड़े बंदी में हैं। कांग्रेस के सभी 26 और एक निर्दलीय पार्षद और भाजपा के सभी 18 पार्षद बाड़ेबंदी में है। ऐसे में मंगलवार दोपहर दो बजे सभापति पद के लिए नामांकन का अंतिम दिन होने से भाजपा की ओर से हिम्मत कुमावत और प्रस्तावक मोहन कुमावत को चुनाव प्रभारी मदन दिलावर, मनोहर चौधरी, महेंद्र सिंह चौहान आदि लेकर आए।

जहां हिम्मत कुमावत ने सभापति के लिए नामांकन किया। हिम्मत कुमावत के प्रस्तावक मोहन कुमावत बने। नामांकन स्थल पर हिम्मत कुमावत बीस मिनट रूकने के बाद वापस बाड़ेबंदी में चले गए।

इसके बाद दो बजकर 40 मिनट पर कांग्रेस की ओर अशोक टांक नामांकन दाखिल करने पहुंचे। नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद अशोक टांक और मांगीलाल टांक को कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष देवकीनंदन गुर्जर, वीरेंद्र वैष्णव आदि को बाड़ेबंदी में लेकर आए। नामांकन करने के बाद सभागार के बाहर अशोक टांक के समर्थकों ने जोरदार नारेबाजी करते हुए अशोक टांक को कंधे पर उठा लिया।

एक बार पुन इनको बाड़ेबंदी में लेकर चले गए। एसडीएम सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि बुधवार काे नामांकन की जांच हाेगी। गुरुवार काे नाम वापसी के बाद सिंबाेल वितरण किया जाएगा। वहीं सात फरवरी काे सभापति के लिए नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद मतदान करेंगे। राजसमंद नगर परिषद में 45 वार्ड हैं। 26 में कांग्रेस, 18 में भाजपा, 1 निर्दलीय जीतकर आया है।

हालांकि निर्दलीय ने कांग्रेस से बागी होकर चुनाव लड़ा था। वह भी पार्टी की बाड़ाबंदी में साथ है। देवगढ़ नगर पालिका में चेयरमैन के लिए मंगलवार को कांग्रेस से तोलाराम खटीक और भाजपा से शोभालाल रेगर ने आवेदन दाखिल किया है।

